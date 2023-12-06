“Definitely Felt It”: Kevin Durant Gives Left Ankle Injury Update, Names Pick for In-Season Tournament Winner

Dec 5, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) moves the ball up court against the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half of the In Season Tournament quarterfinal at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Despite not finishing as the table toppers in their group, the Phoenix Suns managed to find a way to enter the knockout stage of the In-Season Tournament. Going up against the 4-0 (only in the In-Season Tournament) Lakers, the contest was much more well-fought than a majority of enthusiasts anticipated. A contest full of lead changes eventually concluded with Kevin Durant and Co. suffering a tough 103-106 loss.

At one point in the fourth period, Kevin Durant fell to the ground. Judging by the way he was holding his ankle, Durant seemed to be in quite a bit of pain. However, KD ended up playing the remainder of the contest.

During the postgame interview, the Slim Reaper gave an update on his hurt left ankle. Stating that he is feeling the pain, Durant revealed that the contest’s intensity and his adrenaline helped him stay on the hardwood.

“I was just, there’s nothing that I did to help. I just think the adrenaline and the intensity from the game kept me going. But I definitely felt it as I was getting dressed and I’m sure I’m gonna feel it tomorrow. But that’s sports, man. We got training staff that’s gonna help me out,” Durant said.

Kevin Durant backs LeBron James and co. to win In-Season Tournament

During the final few seconds of the contest, there was a controversial timeout call that left the entire Suns’ fanbase infuriated. However, Kevin Durant wasn’t interested in blaming the referees for the loss.

Instead of being salty, Durant went on to display his confidence in his rival. During the postgame interview, the 2014 Most Valuable Player disclosed that he was backing LeBron James and the Lakers to win the inaugural tournament.

Like many other players, Kevin Durant wasn’t a big fan of the newly introduced tournament. However, following tonight’s clash, Durant did admit that the tournament has grown on him.

With the Durantula comparing the environment to a playoff game, Adam Silver will be proud of this new concept.