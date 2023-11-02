“My Dad is Shaquille O’Neal”: Myles O’Neal Confesses Younger Brother Shaqir Name Dropped Superstar Father to Get a Picture with Frank Ocean

Feb. 10, 2013 – Santa Monica, California, U.S – (L-R) Taahirah O Neal, host Shaquille O Neal, Shareef O Neal, Me arah O Nea, Shaqir O Neall and Myles O Neal at the Third Annual Hall of Game Awards hosted by Cartoon Network at Barker Hangar on Saturday, February 9, 2013 in Santa Monica, California. – ZUMAa60

Shaquille O’Neal’s son Myles recently talked about his privileged childhood during a segment on the Billion Dollar Babie YouTube channel. Talking about growing up as one of ‘Shaq’s sons’, he always felt awkward while introducing himself. However, his youngest brother, the 20-year-old Shaqir O’Neal, had no such qualms.

Myles O’Neal talked about the incident when the two came across rapper Frank Ocean while shopping at a store. While both of them wanted a picture, Myles himself was reluctant to walk up to and approach the musician. However, Shaqir casually claimed that he would go get the picture, and straight up introduced himself to Ocean as ‘Shaq’s son.’

“I remember one time we saw like Frank Ocean, at Sachs, right. We were all like Frank Ocean, let’s take a picture, and my littlest smallest brother Kier was like ‘I will go get it right now.’ he went up to him like, ‘hi my name is shaqir, my dad is Shaq [Shaquille O’Neal], can I take a picture,’ just straight up like that,” Myles revealed.

As one would expect, the trick worked, and Ocean quickly obliged. “Frank looked at him and was like ‘Yeahh, I love Shaq,’ and took the picture. Since then, he did it to every celebrity he saw and it works every time,” Myles said.

Hence, while Frank Ocean claimed that he loved Shaq and would love to take the picture, chances are that no celebrity will want to send O’Neal’s son disappointed. The trick obviously worked, as Myles revealed, Shaqir developed a habit of introducing himself as ‘Shaq’s son’ whenever he came across celebrities he wanted a favor from.

Myles and Shaqir O’Neal once fought it out for a tutor’s number

Shaquille O’Neal’s divorce from Shaunie led to her appearance on the Basketball Wives reality show. The VH1 series also saw the likes of Myles and Shaqir feature in cameo roles, whenever they would come up.

In one such episode, the two were found fighting over a home tutor at Shaunie’s house. The 13-year-old Shaqir had claimed that he was all for studying because he wanted to get smarter in order to get the tutor’s phone number. Similar intentions were harbored by his brother Myles, who did his best to get the tutor’s attention.

After his attempts failed, he quickly quit his losses and left his brother alone. However, his initial antics had already angered Shaqir, who later screamed at Myles forever trying to get in the middle of him and the tutor.