Basketball

“Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has 4 of those games”: Joel Embiid compiles 3rd career game with 40 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists and 4 blocks, overtaking Shaquille O’Neal and other greats

"Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has 4 of those games": Joel Embiid compiles 3rd career game with 40 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists and 4 blocks, overtaking Shaquille O'Neal and other greats
Hemanth Amar

Previous Article
“John Stockton was harder to guard than Michael Jordan!”: Gary Payton makes a shocking claim while comparing his defensive assignments on the Bulls and Jazz legends
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has 4 of those games": Joel Embiid compiles 3rd career game with 40 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists and 4 blocks, overtaking Shaquille O'Neal and other greats
“Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has 4 of those games”: Joel Embiid compiles 3rd career game with 40 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists and 4 blocks, overtaking Shaquille O’Neal and other greats

Joel Embiid made history in his amazing 41 point outing against the Boston Celtics, joining…