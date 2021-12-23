“Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has 4 of those games”: Joel Embiid compiles 3rd career game with 40 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists and 4 blocks, overtaking Shaquille O’Neal and other greats

Joel Embiid made history in his amazing 41 point outing against the Boston Celtics, joining the likes of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in the record books.

The Philadelphia 76ers and the Boston Celtics were both fighting covid outbreaks as they squared off at the Celtics TD Garden. The 76ers defeated the Celtics 103-108 with Joel Embiid putting up a dominant display scoring 17 points of his 41 points in the fourth quarter.

Embiid had 41 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists, and 4 blocks as he hit three fade-aways jumpers towards the end of the fourth quarter to take the game away from the Celtics and was the third time in his career with such stats. The only other to have more games with at least 40 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists, and 4 blocks is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar with 4.

Joel Embiid is averaging 25 points and 10 rebounds this season as the Sixers are vying for a playoff spot without All-star guard Ben Simons.

How will Joel Embiid go down in NBA history?

Joel Embiid was drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2014 NBA draft with the third overall pick becoming the highest-drafted Cameroonian player and is a four-time NBA all-star.

Embiid has struggled with injuries during the initial stages of his career and missed the first two seasons of his career due to injuries. Embiid has credited his style of play to the great Hakeem Olajuwon and amitted to modeling his game after him.

Joel Embiid had 40 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists and 4 blocks in a game for the 3rd time in his career. Only player with more such games since blocks became official in 1973-74? Kareem Abdul-Jabbar with 4. pic.twitter.com/RxfccV8LWw — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 21, 2021

Embiid put on a dominant display against the Boston Celtics highlighting his freak ability to shoot jumpers considering his size. Embiid is 7ft, 280 pounds, and is an elite defender making him a lethal asset on both ends of the floor.

Embiid is the unicorn everyone was expecting Dallas Mavericks star Kritsaps Porzingis to blossom into. Embiid has consistently improved on his shooting and is averaging a career-high 35% from three-point range. In an era defined by the ability to shoot the ball, a center who can rebound and shoot is a massive boost to any NBA team.

Embiid definitely has the arsenal to be a great scorer and a tough defender and will look to lead the 76ers to a deep playoff. Consistent performances and championship runs will define his career, but Joel Embiid will thrive in the NBA with his unique skill set and is destined to go down as a hall of fame player.