“Dejounte Murray joins Tim Duncan on an elite list”: Spurs fans appreciate the Point Guard after his double-double streak nears their GOAT’s record

Dejounte Murray is now tied with Tim Duncan for the most consecutive double-doubles by a Spurs player since 2013.

Dejounte is on. The Washington-born guard is now spoken in the same breath as the Spurs legend Tim Duncan because of his efforts on the court. In his last six games, he’s averaged a double-double, winning 4 of them. They’ve beaten the Celtics, Wizards, Trailblazers and the Warriors, all teams above them in the league.

Murray has been averaging 19 points 8 assists and 8 rebounds this season, an increase across the board by at least 12.5% in all categories. He is poised to break the triple-double record for the San Antonio Spurs too, currently standing at 7. He’s one behind 2nd place Alvin Robertson. Given he’s so young, there is a possibility that he breaks the record by next season.

He is by no means Russell Westbrook, stat-padding to make his numbers look better than they actually are. He doesn’t force plays, nor outhustle his own players to grab rebounds just to complete personal records. Murray is a proper team player, and his ability to make smart plays gets him his accolades.

With 23 PTS & 12 REB last night, DJ became the first Spur to record 6️⃣ straight double-doubles since Timmy in 2013!#PorVida pic.twitter.com/kR7fh9J5Tx — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) December 5, 2021

Dejounte Murray is a genuine baller – he took a while to get going, but he’s now showing the league what he is capable of

After two seasons of NBA basketball, Dejounte Murray tore his cruciate ligament. Fans know what kind of a damaging injury that is. Players rarely come back to the levels they were at, and with Murray just starting to get into his groove, it didn’t look good at all for him.

When he returned from injury, game time was shared between him and DeMar DeRozan, and his output was curtailed. Or maybe because of the fact that he was coming back from a serious injury. With DeRozan now out in Chicago, Dejounte has the best opportunity of his life to show what he can do. And he is doing exactly that.

The Spurs currently are in a decent run of form, currently holding the second longest active win streak at 4 games. Most of it can be credited to the efforts put in by Murray. There is hope that they make it to the playoffs after missing out on it last year.

