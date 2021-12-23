“Zendaya, care to join Klay Thompson and me on a date?”: Warriors star Jordan Poole hilariously shoots his shot with Spider-Man: No Way Home actor

Warriors star Jordan Poole posts a hilarious comment on Klay Thompson’s ex-girlfriend’s Instagram post, directed at Zendaya

Like more than half the NBA at this point, Jordan Poole has been forced to sit out and quarantine due to the League’s health and safety protocols. And boy have the Warriors missed him.

While yes, the franchise has indeed won 4 of their last 5 games, it hasn’t been quite as comfortably as they’d want it to be. This in turn results in their being more fatigue put on the likes of Stephen Curry, and Draymond Green, who are both on the wrong side of 30.

That being said though, he really can’t do much about getting out on the court right now. Instead, it seems the man has made the most of his time by hitting on one specific Spider-Man: No Way Home star. And it ain’t Tom Holland.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Jordan Poole proposes Zendaya go out on a date with him along with Klay Thompson and Laura Harrier

Jordan Poole’s shot looks pretty nice on AND off the court.

The man has been pretty quiet off late about his dating life. But, it seems that the man has his eyes set on Zendaya. Take a look at the tweet below.

peep Jordan Poole pic.twitter.com/6CJZg0q1sd — 🅿️🅱️ 🇵🇭 JoKu hive (@KuyaPB) December 22, 2021

Now, before anything else, it’s obvious this is a joke. Frankly, we doubt the Warriors star is really making a move on her.

Still, you give anybody the option between an NBA player and Spider-Man, and we don’t think the former really stands a chance at all. Even despite Zendaya’s favorite team being the Golden State Warriors, and favorite player being Stephen Curry.

Better luck next time, Jordan!

