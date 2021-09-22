“Hey King James we cool?”: Carmelo Anthony adorably resolves a young kid’s doubts over his friendship with LeBron

A young fan wearing a # 23 Lakers jersey asks Carmelo Anthony if he’s still friends with LeBron James.

Carmelo Anthony recently released his much-awaited memoir Where Tomorrows Aren’t Promised. The memoir deals with Anthony growing up in the housing projects of Red Hook and Baltimore. It gives Melo’s fans inspiration for survival and hope.

Melo recently made an appearance at a signing event for his book. During the event, a young kid who seemed to be an ardent fan of LeBron James asked Anthony if he was still friends with the former.

However, the conversation didn’t end there as the kid would show his James jersey to Anthony. The former Knicks star found the entire situation very innocent and would follow it up by posting a clip of it on Twitter, tagging LeBron James.

LeBron James couldn’t resist but reply to Melo’s tweet. Both James and Anthony were top draws of the iconic 2003 NBA Draft. Over the years, Melo and James would form a very close association that would extend beyond the hardwood.

Also read: “Michael Jordan said, ‘break down 7 points a quarter’”: Carmelo Anthony recalls the scoring advice Bulls legend gave him en-route to a near 30ppg season

A 25-year old friendship: LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony

Though touted to be arch-rivals, Anthony and James would form one of the closest friendships in NBA history. Both the All-Stars would go to achieve several accolades turning the fortunes of their respective teams.

Anthony and James had similar trajectories, especially during the initial phases of their careers. Their immense talent would make the league take notice of them. While James impressed us with his freakish athletic nature, Melo had everyone in awe with his elite scoring ability.

LeBron James and Dwyane Wade even tried recruiting Melo in Miami. However, things didn’t go as planned, with Anthony landing in New York. It was a decision that the former scoring champion regretted publicly as well.

However, destiny had its plan for the 2003 draft mates. The current off-season would finally fulfill the wish of many NBA fans, with Melo and James teaming up in LA. The former Knicks superstar signed a 1-year deal with the Lakers.

Also read: “Tracy McGrady was the first person to score 50 points on me”: Carmelo Anthony talks about having to match up against the Magic legend

With both the superstars entering their 19th year in the league, it will be interesting to see if they can win a chip together. The only thing missing from Melo’s decorated career is a championship ring and there would be no better way to win it with his brother LeBron James.