DeMar DeRozan duped at 25th birthday party by Johnny Depp’s impersonator

Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan was out and about in Los Angeles, celebrating his 25th birthday with friends and family, till he met Johnny Depp

In the summer of 2021, DeMar DeRozan was going through one of the most challenging times of his life. With his contract with the San Antonio Spurs over, he was a free agent for the first time since he joined the NBA. While many assume that free agency is a glorified process for stars, the same becomes very tough when you’re 32 and coming off mediocre seasons.

There were talks with LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, but they ended abruptly when the Purple and Gold traded for Russell Westbrook. The Chicago Bulls took a chance on Deebo when they signed him to a 3-year, $81.9 million deal. The gamble paid off big time, as DeRozan put up career-high points, field-goal %, and 3-point percentage.

Deebo spends his summers in LA, where he grew up. Today, as he celebrates his birthday, let’s look back at one of the most amusing things to have happened on his birthdays.

DeMar DeRozan was surprised by a Johnny Depp impersonater on his 25th birthday

Growing up in Compton, Los Angeles, DeMar always knew he had to figure out a way to get out, and help his family get better things. He chose basketball as the path for doing so. Along with playing basketball, DeRozan also enjoyed watching movies a lot.

In August 2014, as Deebo was getting out after celebrating his 25th birthday with family and friends, he got a big surprise. Johnny Depp was also there to celebrate his birthday. The Raptors star went over and talked to the guy, and the two also clicked photos together.

Later it surfaced that DeRozan knew it was an impersonator, but he played along, just for the fun of it. What a chad!

Happy Birthday Deebo!