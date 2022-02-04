“DeMar DeRozan has been this good, and is still in his prime”: Zach LaVine explains how he knew the 5-time All-Star was always this good before Deebo joined the Chicago Bulls

According to Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan is an All-NBA caliber player, who has been putting up MVP numbers this year.

Let’s be honest here for a minute. No one really expected DeMar DeRozan to perform like the MVP candidate he has been playing all season long now. Yes, joining talented players like Zach LaVine, Lonzo Ball, Nikola Vucevic, among others, he was expected to have a positive impact on the team. But not many really saw this team as the best team of the Eastern Conference over the likes of the Nets, Philly, or the defending champs.

Spending 3 silent years with the San Antonio Spurs, fans almost started to forget what an in-form and dangerous Deebo looks like. Now, with the Bulls, DeRozan has been playing the best career of his life, while getting recognized by the media and the fans.

Unlike many fans and analysts of the league, LaVine was one of the people who knew DeMar was going to be playing this elite level of basketball before they became teammates.

“DeMar DeRozan is a multiple-time All-Star guy”: Zach LaVine

Recently, Deebo and LaVine sat down with “SLAM Magazine” for an interview. Among many other questions they answered, LaVine was asked:

SLAM: Did you know DeMar was this good before becoming teammates?

ZL: Yeah, DeMar has been this, and DeMar is still in his prime. Even when I was younger in Minnesota going up against him, they were the No. 1 seed in the East. [Toronto] ran into LeBron James multiple years in his prime, but DeMar DeRozan is a multiple-time All-Star guy. It’s not like that guy left. It’s weird how the narrative changes. So, when you have the chance to have a guy like that come to your team in the prime of his career, and me entering the prime of mine, I think it was a match made in heaven.

Zach further stated how DeMar has been having an All-NBA caliber season while putting up MVP numbers.

“But there were a lot of things said about DeMar coming here. DeMar DeRozan is an All-NBA, All-Star caliber player. He’s putting up MVP numbers this year.”

This Chicago Bulls squad has a real shot at finishing the season with the best record in the conference. If they do manage to stay healthy, the Bulls are definitely one of the legit title-contenders.