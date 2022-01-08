Basketball

“DeMar DeRozan is achieving what Derrick Rose did in 2011!”: Twitter unveils incredible reality about the potential of current Bulls team through historical refrencing

"DeMar DeRozan is achieving what Derrick Rose did in 2011!": Twitter unveils incredible reality about the potential of current Bulls team through historical refrencing
Tonoy Sengupta

I've always been someone surrounded by sports. At 15 though, Basketball was brought to my attention, and I absolutely fell in love with it. At 20 now, I look to share the joy I feel with the world through my articles.

Previous Article
"He's in the game": Jack Leach earns applauds by dismissing Steve Smith in SCG Ashes Test
Next Article
Labuschagne vs Wood: Trent Copeland explains why Marnus Labuschagne is getting out against Mark Wood
NBA Latest Post
"It ain't my place to tell Kyrie Irving to get the vaccine!": Kevin Durant releases stern statement on how he feels about the Nets star refusing Covid-19 vaccine
“It ain’t my place to tell Kyrie Irving to get the vaccine!”: Kevin Durant releases stern statement on how he feels about the Nets star refusing Covid-19 vaccine

Kevin Durant speaks on Kyrie Irving’s vaccination status after Nets suffer uncomfortable loss to the…