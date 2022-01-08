“DeMar DeRozan is achieving what Derrick Rose did in 2011!”: Twitter unveils incredible reality about the potential of current Bulls team through historical refrencing

NBA Twitter reveals shocking factoid about DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls after their recent win vs Wizards

This Bulls team is really, really special.

In their most recent game, this team beat a very good Wizards side, with a final score of 122-130. But, while there is a difference of 8 points here, this scoreline still does Washington a massive favor.

Frankly, this game was damn near over by the end of the third quarter, with Chi-town leading 95-107, and the momentum squarely in the home team’s favor. The best part? DeMar DeRozan ended this game with only 15 points.

The Bulls are now on an incredible 9-game winning streak, which, to be fair, is pretty incredible on it’s own. However, Overtime evidently did their research on this little win-streak by Chicago. And what they found may just put into perspective, just how good this team really is.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls make achievement for the first time since the days of prime Derrick Rose

Yes, you read that right.

The Bulls have most definitely been one of the best teams in the NBA this season. Heck, they are the 1st seed in a very competitive East.

However, just how good they have been is absolutely staggering. In fact, it is so staggering, that there are even some pretty sweet historical parallels to it.

Take a look below.

Bulls are on a NINE GAME win streak for the first time since 2011 🔥 That team advanced to the ECF 👀 (h/t @KCJHoop) pic.twitter.com/kECazvVEKZ — Overtime (@overtime) January 8, 2022

Those are the days of Derrick Rose, Joakim Noah, Taj Gibson, and Luol Deng. And given what that team could have been, if not for Rose’s fateful injury, who knows how far they could have gone.

Look on and rejoice Bulls fans. This team may finally do some justice to not only the rosters passed, but your undying loyalty as well.

