“Attention, attention, give it up for our boy, DeMar DeRozan for his 5th All-Star selection”: Zach LaVine shares a wholesome moment with Deebo breaking the special news on the Bulls’ plane

The Chicago Bulls shared a wholesome moment with DeMar DeRozan as Zach LaVine breaks the news of his All-Star selection on the team plane.

Who would’ve thought that DeMar DeRozan would be playing the best basketball of his life, making an MVP case, in the 13th year of his career?! Certainly not the league’s executives and scouts when they voted his acquisition by the Chicago Bulls as the worst signing of the offseason.

In his first season playing alongside Zach LaVine and co., Deebo has definitely stunned everyone with his consistent performances. Being one of the most clutch players in the association this season, the mid-range maestro is not only averaging a solid 26.4 points, 5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game, he is also leading Chicago to the 2nd best record in the East.

Also Read: NBA Twitter in shock as the Warriors forward makes the Western Conference All-Star starting lineup

Unsurprisingly, DeRozan was named as one of the two Eastern Conference All-Star starting guards. And he learned about his fifth All-Star selection in the most wholesome fashion as teammate Zach LaVine broke the news on the team plane.

NBA Twitter left in awe after DeMar DeRozan learns about his All-Star selection from Zach LaVine’s announcement on the team plane

As the Bulls were flying to San Antonio, LaVine used the PA to make a special announcement. LaVine said:

“Attention, attention, attention. This is your captain speaking from Flight 8, Flight LaVine. We’re heading on our way to San Antonio with a big announcement of our boy, DeMar DeRozan, with his fifth All-Star selection this year. All-Star starter. Give it up for our boy, Deebo. Congrats, dog! Congrats!”

Of course, it must’ve brought a smile to DeMar’s face who was wearing a mask. The team hyped and seemed elated for their leader.

Here, have a look at the moment.

Zach broke the news of DeMar’s All-Star announcement on our team plane ❤️ pic.twitter.com/AFcW9ShWrm — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) January 28, 2022

Also Read: The King ties Michael Jordan for the all-time leader in All-Star votes

DeRozan will more than likely be suiting up in Cleveland for the auspicious event alongside Zach LaVine. Given the franchise’s situation over the last few years, having 2 All-Star selections will really be a morale booster. And undoubtedly will be one step closer in the right direction.