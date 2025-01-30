“DeMar DeRozan May Reconsider Future With Kings”: 35 Y/O Star Hints at Potential Move if De’Aaron Fox Gets Traded

The uncertainty of De’Aaron Fox’s future with the Kings is having a ripple effect on the rest of Sacramento’s roster. Potentially trading away Fox already dampened the team’s ceiling, but it has also led recent marquee free agent DeMar DeRozan to question his future with the organization.

DeRozan made a guest appearance on FanDuel TV’s Run It Back and addressed the turmoil in Sacramento head-on. When asked about Fox’s future, DeRozan responded candidly with his intentions going forward. He said,

“Not knowing the future of that does make it tougher. I don’t have much time left. I’m not trying to play another five years.”

DeRozan is 35 years old and is aware he is at the tail end of his career. He doesn’t envision himself playing another five years, nor does he want to. As a result, he desires to be in a win-now situation, competing for a championship.

This development involving Fox has come as a surprise to DeRozan. During the 2024 offseason, the six-time All-Star chose the Kings over a handful of other NBA teams. His discussions with Fox, Domantas Sabonis and Malik Monk sold him on joining Sacramento. However, if Fox leaves, he will have to reconsider his future.

The teams DeRozan left on the table were the Sixers, Lakers, Clippers and the Heat. The majority of those won’t be feasible due to his $23 million salary, though the Heat could work out with Butler’s tenure seemingly over. Regardless, DeRozan’s future with the Kings is contingent on Fox’s situation.

Fox’s future with the Kings is in jeopardy

The one-time All-Star and franchise cornerstone of the Kings hasn’t officially requested a trade. However, his agent, Rich Paul, has made it known to the front office that they should explore trade options sooner than later. Fox and the Kings weren’t able to agree on a contract extension.

One of Fox’s main priorities is being in a situation to win. The Kings are currently 10th in the West with a 24-23 record, and they’ve shown no signs that their future will guarantee more success. Therefore, Fox’s team has indicated to the front office that it would be best for the two parties to part ways. Fox’s preferred destination is the Spurs alongside Victor Wembanyama, according to NBA insider Shams Charania.

Sacramento’s asking price is for draft capital and players who can contribute to winning now. Unfortunately for the Spurs, they lack the latter. However, if DeRozan no longer desires to be on the team post-Fox, it may incentivize the Kings to buy into a youth movement.

The decision will be tough, as the Kings recently became relevant. The answer will be revealed by the February 6 trade deadline.