“DeMar DeRozan really took it personal like Michael Jordan!”: Chicago Bulls star records mind-blowing stats since blowing the potential game-winner against the Knicks

NBA Twitter uncovers Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan’s numbers that show just how dominant he has been since his air-balled game winner

Bulls fan or no, we’re sure nobody has forgotten DeMar DeRozan’s air-balled attempt at a game-winner against the New York Knicks.

At the time, just about everyone hunted down the man like he had a billion-dollar bounty on his head. And it didn’t help that just prior to, executives had apparently voted his trade to the Chicago Bulls trade to acquire him as the ‘worst move’ of this past offseason.

In case you don’t believe us, take a look at the tweet below for all the proof you’ll need.

DeMar DeRozan still that guy btw pic.twitter.com/NOZd4u6jAJ — Ry (@Gray_Ry) November 2, 2021

Shocking, we know.

Since that lost opportunity at a game-winner though, it seems that DeMar has decided to follow in a certain Chicago legend’s footsteps, and take it all personal. And calling the difference ‘noticeable’, wouldn’t quite be doing it the justice it deserves.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Also Read: Damian Lillard details Carmelo Anthony and Lakers’ recruitment pitch for the Blazers star ahead of 2021 NBA offseason

DeMar DeRozan’s numbers in the last three games have been downright incredible

Now, we understand the flack that DeRozan received after his game-winner. After all, he passed up Zach LaVine before he air-balled his shot. Still, some fans obviously went too far, calling him a player that wasn’t worth a damn. And well, to these fans, we dedicate this little tweet below.

DeMar DeRozan over the last 3 Games: 35.3 PPG

7.3 RPG

2.0 APG

64% FG

50% 3P

91% FT Give DeMar his respect. 🗣🔥 pic.twitter.com/zoao5VC5Vy — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 4, 2021

Oh yeah. Those numbers are real.

As we said, perhaps DeRozan looked at Michael Jordan and said ‘Imma follow his mantra, real quick’.

And if this really is the cause of taking things personal, we hope he does it before every single game in his career.

Also Read: Timberwolves superstar seemingly wants out of Minnesota as he blatantly likes a tweet campaigning for a trade