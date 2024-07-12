DeMar DeRozan Signing Turns Blake Griffin Into a Kings’ ‘Believer,’ Discusses Playing in Sacramento

After a promising 2022-23 season, the Sacramento Kings followed it up with a disappointing campaign as they failed to make it past the play-in tournament stage. The inconsistent scoring from their wing players was a persistent issue, prompting the team to hunt for big-time talent at the position. Thus, they traded for DeMar DeRozan and handed him a three-year contract. Blake Griffin approved the move and is optimistic about the team embarking on a deep playoff run next season.

Kings insider Matt George asked the former Los Angeles Clippers star if the new-look roster has turned him into a believer. He raved about the team, the DeRozan acquisition, and Domantas Sabonis. He said,

“Yeah, they’ve been great. They put together a really good team. DeMar’s signing is huge. They got some great young talent, a great big in Sabonis.”

Griffin also hailed Kings fans for rallying behind their team at all times. The retired forward has played in the franchise’s previous home, Sleep Train Arena, and their new stadium, the Golden 1 Center. He has witnessed the unwavering support the team enjoys firsthand. He noted despite the franchise shifting to a new venue in 2016, the noise levels during the Kings’ home games remain the same.

"Their fans are great. They're like die-hard fans. It's fun to play in Sacramento."

There are reasons for Sacramento to be optimistic about its team. The duo of De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis has been consistently stellar for the last couple of years. However, they have lacked support from their team last season.

DeRozan’s addition gives the Kings a reliable mid-range option who can eke out quality offensive possessions during dry spells. His tendency to play in at least 90% of the regular season games will also bode well for their depth.

Additionally, he can serve as a mentor to young players like Keegan Murray, which can elevate their growth. While DeRozan is an upgrade over Harrison Barnes, there is skepticism about him being the right fit for the team. He has often been criticized for his tendency to work iso sets, which stifle the offensive flow.

But on the other hand, if he adjusts, the Kings can become one of the most efficient squads in the league. While expectations have risen since acquiring DeRozan, they are in the minefield of the Western Conference. The Kings will have to pull something special out of their hat during the upcoming season to enjoy a deep playoff run.