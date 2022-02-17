“With the Wizards being cold on the floor, Bradley Beal wants to be a part of something hot”: The three-time All-Star wants to franchise an Imo’s Pizza and he’s dead serious about it

Bradley Beal wants to join the long line of business owners in the NBA – He wants to franchise an Imo’s Pizza

Born in the same city of the 58-year-old franchise, Bradley Beal grew up eating Imo’s Pizza. A staple in the state of Missouri, Imo’s is known for its St. Louis style of Pizza. Granted it isn’t the world-fabled New York style or the controversial Chicago deep dish, but the locals stand for it. It in fact is the polar opposite of a deep dish, being cracker-thin and served appetizer style.

Imo’s stands currently at 99 franchises, and Beal wants to be number 100. For every gourmand, owning a restaurant is a dream. And with money like Beal’s, dreams can often turn into reality. For NBA players with clout like LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, or Michael Jordan, just their face value is enough to gain the traction a small business needs.

Imo’s is by no means a small business, but to compete with the likes of Sbarro’s or Papa Johns, Bradley franchising at one location may be the push they need to reach to the level the company aspires to be. No restaurant owner ever opens up in a location dreaming of just one, and with food as ubiquitous as pizza, the more, the merrier.

STL, I want to franchise an Imo’s Pizza! Anyone want to run it?? — Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) February 16, 2022

Bradley Beal may start looking at options outside of the capital city soon – He knows he deserves better

The Wizards have always been a hot and cold franchise. They do manage to put out semi-decent runs in parts, but at no point in the season would they be considered challengers. Beal is currently 28 years old, playing in the prime of his career. In a career that can be shortened at any given point, he wants to win now.

Rumors of him teaming up with childhood friend Jason Tatum always make the rounds during off-season and trade deadlines- this season was no different. Washington will be better off trading his massive contract for picks, with both sides parting amicably.

I’m dead serious! — Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) February 16, 2022

With Bradley Beal being dead serious about owning a pizzeria, Boston may be best suited for his business adventures. The idea of owning a differently made pizza in the sea of Boston-style pies is more mouth-watering. Whether he gets his opportunity to own a business like Bron owns Blaze Pizza or not is up to the owners. But where he would open it would be up to him, depending on his idea for his career plan.

