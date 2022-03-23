“DeMar DeRozan’s Bulls can’t buy a win against top teams!”: ESPN reveals disappointing statline about franchise, and their matchups vs top 3 seeded teams

ESPN reveals shocking stat on DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls amid their struggles to keep a top seed in the East

DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls may be in a bit of a pickle right now.

Firstly, you have injuries. While thankfully there is only one player on the report here, he is kind of a big one for this franchise. It is Lonzo Ball, which means the team has been taking major hits when it comes to defense against bigger, stronger wing players he is usually assigned to guard.

Secondly, the franchise is dropped down all the way to 5th place. Now that may not seem too bad when taken at face value. But, considering that this team sat 1st for most of the season prior to this, it’s fair to say things aren’t quite as rosy as before.

And finally, in their last 10 games, any matchups this team has had against bigger teams, such as the Hawks, Bucks, 76ers, and the Cavaliers, they have gone just 1-6. And of course, that has contributed to their abysmal record of just 3-7 in that same stretch.

But, as you may already be aware by now, the misery doesn’t end there. Not even close to it.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

ESPN reveals DeMar DeRozan and the Bulls’ shocking record against top 3 seeded teams in either conference

So… after reading all those numbers, do you still think the Chicago Bulls are contenders to win it all during this postseason?

Now, we can probably guess 90% of the NBA community’s answer to that question, we have… well this.

Yep. Not the greatest thing in the world, is it?

To be clear here, we still believe in this team. At the end of the day, Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan have already proven themselves to be a really, really good star tandem. Patrick Williams is finally, almost a 100% back. And of course, when healthy and lethal, Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso can run any team into wondering if they are really as good at offense as they thought they were.

But, for all that to happen, this team needs to be healthier, and get more game-time together. And does that happen this season?

Our answer? Not really.

