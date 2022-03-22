Giannis Antetokoumpo vs Demar DeRozan: Legitimate MVP contenders

The Giannis Antetokoumpo the Greek freak and Demar DeRozan the mid-range monster, are among the bettor’s favorites to win the MVP race

Giannis Antetokoumpo is coming into his own league.

In NBA history, only two players have, at any point in their career, won both Defensive Player of the Year and a scoring title.

The first, predictably, is Michael Jordan one of the few guards to claim a defensive honor largely dominated by big men.

The other is David Robinson, who earned his scoring belt in legendary fashion. He did this by holding off Shaquille O’Neal with a 71-point explosion in the final game of the 1993-94 regular season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo could be the third. If the next few weeks break his way. He will also be the only player in over 30 years to claim both honors in the same season.

As things stand today, Antetokounmpo is among the betting favorites for Defensive Player of the Year. He also finds himself in a three-way deadlock in the scoring race with Joel Embiid and LeBron James.

Maybe one or both of those accolades will elude Giannis. Yet the fact that both are even in play this late into the season is astonishing. It calls into question how, exactly, a two-time MVP and reigning champion is getting edged out of this year’s MVP conversation.

Demar DeRozan and his renaissance

The Chicago Bulls star is doing brilliant things in his newest stint as a Chicago Bull. The five-time all-star’s resurgence or renaissance more like has been dazzling.

DeRozan is putting up numbers that have only been achieved by his Airness before and the Bulls fans are hoping for good things come playoffs.

The mid-range god is averaging astonishing numbers across the board. 27.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game are all career-highs.

He recently also collected a conference player of the month award in February. The Bulls are currently seeded 5th. With the playoff picture taking shape, we can see the Bulls making a deep run.

DeRozan’s name has been largely been left out of the MVP conversation, however, it should not be ignored. This season has seen stars take their next step forward.

Demar is also firmly among the players that have reignited their fires at the twilight of their careers.

The Chicago Bulls face off the Milwaukee Bucks today. The looming battle between the two superstars is a mouthwatering prospect.

