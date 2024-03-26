DeMarcus Cousins Backs Zion Williamson’s Pelicans, Bets $250 on Them With Rajon Rondo

Zion Williamson has raised several concerns over his fitness in the past few seasons in the league. The New Orleans Pelicans and their fans were worried about Zion’s rapid weight gain and improper dietary choices affecting his performance on the floor. Nevertheless, this season, the 2019 first-overall pick has resurged in his performance, leading the Pelicans among the top seeds in the Western Conference.

In a recent appearance on the’ Bully Ball’ podcast, former NBA players Rajon Rondo and DeMarcus Cousins have shown their full faith in the young superstar. Speaking to Rachel Nichols on the show, Cousins said,

“I’mma give the Pelicans and Zion a lot more credit ’cause they are now getting back. Early on, for the past two and a half seasons, Zion has received so much criticism. We talked down and told them all the things. Why even say talk down, he has received a lot of negativity.”

Just earlier this season, Williamson faced the heat from the league and fans for his approach to the game. Reports suggested that the Pelicans All-Star ignored the coaching staff’s advice to improve his poor diet and conditioning. However, it seems like he is getting back on track. He is now leading the Pelicans to the postseason, as the team stands as the fourth seed in the West.

Rondo, on the other hand, did not seem convinced of their title contention, given the knee injury of Brandon Ingram. Even though Rondo raised the question on the team’s offense without Ingram, the Pels have managed to bag six wins out of eight without BI, this season.

Cousins added that Zion Williamson is back in his best shape and form, which has helped him regain his former numbers in the league. Boogie Cousins seemed amazed with Williamson building himself up from his period of slump and helping his team in title contention this season.

Discussing this with Rajon Rondo, the former NBA players bet $50 for each game, in the remaining five Pelicans games this regular season. If they can win all their remaining games, Cousins could win a round total of $250 from this bet.

The Pelicans and Clippers could be a first-round matchup

Last Friday, the New Orleans Pelicans marked an incredible victory over the Clippers on a 114-101 scoreline. Zion Williamson reigned heavily on the Clippers’ parade, scoring 34 points to lead New Orleans to the fourth seed in the Western Conference. This season, Williamson has played the most meaningful basketball at his best and the confidence is fueling him further for the postseason.

The Clippers and the Pelicans find themselves in a comfortable spot to proceed for the postseason. For the First Round of the Playoffs, it is highly likely for the Pelicans and the Clippers to face each other once again. Perhaps, with this blowout win against Los Angeles, the Pelicans must be finding confidence in going deep in the Playoffs with Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram leading the way.