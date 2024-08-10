DeMarcus Cousins Discusses the Significance of Winning Gold for Team USA at the Olympics

USA center Demarcus Cousins (12) and USA forward Kevin Durant (5) take a selfie after winning the gold medal in the men’s gold game during the during the Rio 2016 Summer Olympic Games at Carioca Arena 1. Mandatory Credit: RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

When weighing a player’s legacy, their achievements for the national team are often overlooked, especially if they represented the USA. However, DeMarcus Cousins, who was a part of the 2016 Olympics gold medal-winning roster, posited that fans are unaware of the sacrifices and pressure that accompany playing for the nation.

On Dwight Howard’s Above the Rim pod, the former Kings star claimed that playing in international tournaments requires unparalleled discipline. He noted how NBA superstars representing Team USA often accept a diminished role for the team’s benefit.

He said it’s a difficult adjustment, especially for players who are the first option for their franchises but have to sit on the bench at the Olympics and FIBA World Cup. Cousins also noted the difference in reaction to Team USA winning and losing at an international event.

He pointed to the relentless trolling the national team was subjected to after finishing fourth in the 2023 FIBA World Cup. The center called out people who are quick to point out failures but don’t give players credit when they win international events. He said,

“Just this last team, they came third, fourth, something like that [in the FIBA World Cup, and], those guys names were tarnished. They were frowned upon, the narrative began, ‘Is USA losing its grid, its power’… It’s ironic that when you lose, and you don’t represent well, that’s how they feel but when it’s done the correct way, it’s no love shown for it.”

Podcast co-host Snipe rebutted that fans believe an NBA title is more valuable than an Olympic gold medal. He claimed the NBA has the toughest schedule among all basketball leagues while boasting the world’s best players.

Cousins responded that athletes get paid for their work in the NBA but don’t get any money for representing their national teams. He said players shoulder the massive responsibility of playing for the nation without enticing rewards.

He agreed that winning an NBA championship is more difficult. However, he wants fans to understand that winning a gold medal is an incredible achievement and should be celebrated.

The four-time All-Star is spot on. Players have no obligation to represent their country at international events. However, they do it out of a sense of duty. The NBA has a grueling schedule. Players on top teams could end up playing over 100 games in seven months.

These stars willingly giving up vacation days to help their nation win medals is a commendable feat that deserves respect.