“Kevin Durant couldn’t win a single 1v1 against LeBron James!”: Cavaliers’ Kevin Love recalls how Lakers star humiliated Nets star during 2014 All-Star weekend

Cavaliers star Kevin Love reveals how LeBron James once embarrassed Kevin Durant during games of 1-on-1

LeBron James vs Kevin Durant.

As things stand right now, it’s pretty clear who the better player is. At the end of the day, with father time finally catching up to the King, it’s about time the Slim Reaper overpowered him.

Back in 2014 though, the answer wasn’t quite so clear cut. James was still at the peak of his powers, and in his 4th year with the Miami Heat. At the time, it was pretty inconceivable for any other player to reach the same heights that the superstar was reaching at the time. That is, anyone, except one very specific player.

In 2014, Kevin Durant was having an MVP caliber season, an award he would eventually win. The man was leading the OKC Thunder to a top seed in a very good West, and overall, was on the come up.

Additionally, these stars met each other head-to-head in the 2012 NBA Finals, where Miami won the series 4-1, despite each game being close until the end.

So, with all that acting as context, you can probably imagine the kind of arguments running rampant on the topic of who was better. And it seems that just prior to the 2014 All-Star game, away from any cameras or fans, it appears Kevin Love witnessed the answer for himself, something he revealed very recently.

Kevin Love reveals how LeBron James absolutely dominated Kevin Durant in a set of 1v1 games

Back in 2014, much like Kevin Durant and LeBron James, Kevin Love was on the All-Star team, and a teammate of the former, on the West’s team.

Now, of course, fans are shown almost everything during All-Star weekend, from all the challenges to, even most of the players’ warmups. However, we can’t see all of them. But, in 2014, Kevin Love could. And let’s just say, he saw something really impressive. Take a look at the tweet below.

Kevin Love says LeBron destroyed Kevin Durant 1 on 1 at the 2014 All Star Weekend, winning every game. pic.twitter.com/mmVoVTHGku — Ballsack Sports ®  (@BallsackSports) December 23, 2021

Kevin Durant did not win a single 1v1 game against the King. Wow.

This is a 7-foot sniper, a build many think to be virtually unbeatable in any kind of game, never mind a 1v1 setup. And again, KD didn’t win a single game.

The Nets star may be the better player now. But, we’d all do well to never forget just how dominant prime LeBron James was.

