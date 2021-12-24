“LeBron James can’t touch the top of the backboard anymore but he gets up pretty high”: David Fizdale showers the Lakers superstar with ‘aging like fine wine’ compliments

David Fizdale says LeBron James is the epitome of ‘aging like fine wine’ as he pours out comparisons between his jumping ability from years past to now.

There isn’t a whole lot that can be said about just how impressive it is that LeBron James, in his 19th season, is still arguably a top 3 player in the entire world. The simple fact of the matter is that the Lakers superstar is a once-in-a-generation talent and even hard-nosed LeBron ‘haters’ will know exactly what they’re missing once he hangs up the jersey for good.

Year in and year out, the narrative that LeBron James can take a backseat on a championship caliber team gets disproven almost immediately as his squad continues to underperform. This leads to him needing to carry his team when it feels as though he should be the one resting for the Playoffs.

He’s had to drop 30+ points on 10 separate occasions for the Lakers to even stand a chance and even in those games, the purple and gold aren’t exactly posting up the best winning percentage.

David Fizdale on LeBron James.

In a way, NBA fans have been benefitting quite a bit from the Los Angeles Lakers not playing up to the mark. It’s led to LeBron James playing 34+ minutes a night and dominating, something we’ll probably not see 3 or 4 years.

Assistant coach, David Fizdale, handed out a slew of compliments to LeBron James, saying that the 4x champ is the epitome of the phrase, ‘aging like fine wine’. He isn’t wrong when he says it either.

Sure, James isn’t getting better with age but he’s sustaining his level of greatness to a point where fans don’t know when he’ll ever slow down.

“Maybe he doesn’t touch the absolute top of the backboard anymore but he still gets up pretty high,” said Fizdale.