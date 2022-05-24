“Dennis Rodman almost played for the Miami Heat!”: How the Bulls legend almost ended up in the Vice City but Pat Riley denied him 

Dennis Rodman was a bad boy and an NBA journeyman. He almost ended up playing for the Miami Heat, until he was denied by Pat Riley!

Dennis Rodman was a bad boy, no literally and figuratively, he was. He was drafted by the Detroit Pistons in 1986 and went on to be a part of the infamous ‘Bad Boy’ squad that went back to back in the early 90s.

He already had a championship pedigree but he lacked the work ethic and more than that he was a difficult person to handle off the court.

His antics off the court were nothing short of crazy. From dating movie stars to starring in movies, he did it all during the prime of his NBA career.

After the Bad Boy Pistons fell apart, Rodman went to play for the Spurs and the Bulls. The latter is where he earned his stripes and added three more championships to his name.

Dennis Rodman played for the Lakers and almost played for the Miami Heat!

After his threepeat run with the Bulls, Rodman left the Bulls and joined Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal in Los Angeles.

Naturally, you would expect a successful stint when you have such talismanic players in your team. However, Rodman’s attitude led to his downfall.

He only played 23 games for the Lakers. The following season, he was all set to join the Miami Heat, however, Pat Riley vetoed the move.

Riley simply said that Rodman was a player they could not handle. We can’t help but imagine what he could have been like in Vice City.

