“Fifty percent of life in the NBA is s*x; the other fifty percent is money”: When Dennis Rodman went on Dateline to describe how women chased him in Chicago

In 1996, Dennis Rodman went on the popular TV show Dateline to elaborate on his instances with women in Chicago

Being in the NBA has its own perks. Along with the money, you also get celebrity status, connections, and of course, playing the sport you love for a living. Things today aren’t the way they used to be back in the 90s, before the internet.

Back then, NBA players were very popular with the women, especially if you lived in a town with a team. Women used to throw themselves at players, for their 2 minutes in the spotlight. One of the people who has had the most experience with the same is Dennis Rodman.

Having the reputation of being a serial womanizer, Rodman went on-air for an episode of Dateline, back in 1996. There, the Bulls’ big revealed the truth behind women, and life in the NBA.

Dennis Rodman compared getting women to a meat bargain

If you’re a 6’7, 240lb prime specimen of a man, there are big chances that women would want to get with you. What helped was that Dennis Rodman was the star big on the Chicago Bulls. On an episode of Dateline, Rodman talked about how life in NBA was.

He kept it real, as always, and did not shy away from his words.

“Fifty percent of life in the NBA is s*x; the other fifty percent is money. And it doesn’t matter in which city.”

Talking about women, Rodman said,

“It’s like in the meat bargain. You have your fresh choice, and you got this, you got that. You have all kinds of cuts.”

While what he said would be considered incredibly sexist in today’s world, times were different back then. Rodman was a big hit with the ladies and was always surrounded by beautiful women. He used to have his pick, and they used to happily oblige.

Well, I guess being an NBA star isn’t as easy as people claim it to be.