Dennis Rodman blamed Michael Jordan’s $10 million in regards to Scottie Pippen being frustrated at ‘The Last Dance’

The Last Dance was a huge success. However, Dennis Rodman believes Scottie Pippen is salty over the $10 million Michael Jordan made from it!

Dennis Rodman, Scottie Pippen, and Michael Jordan are key figures in Chicago Bulls and NBA history. The trio famously helped the Bulls franchise to its second three-peat in the late 90s.

The team was unstoppable, both on offense and defense. So much so, that the team broke the wins record in the trio’s first season together. Setting a record of 72-10.

Their accomplishments were a key aspect of the highly rated docuseries, The Last Dance. The show highlighted the success of the 1990s Bulls dynasty, focusing on all six of their championship wins!

However, the documentary has received a lot of criticism as well. Particularly from one of its stars, Scottie Pippen, who according to Rodman isn’t happy with how much MJ made from the series.

Dennis Rodman claims Scottie Pippen is angry that Michael Jordan made $10 million from The Last Dance

The Last Dance docuseries was an absolute hit. Particularly among the Michael Jordan, Chicago Bulls, and basketball fans all around the world.

However, that isn’t to say it hasn’t had its fair share of criticism. In fact, one of the series’ biggest critics post its release is none other than one of the stars of the documentary, Scottie Pippen.

There are many reasons behind Scottie’s rage, but Dennis Rodman believes there is one main reason. The Worm claims that Pippen is angry that Michael Jordan earned $10 million from the Netflix series, while he got nothing!

“I just think Scottie is so hurt because he wants to get that recognition with Michael, cause he grew up with Michael, that whole 11 years, they played together. And he wanted the fact that Mike had got $10 million for that documentary. He got nothing.”

It certainly is a fair reason for Scottie to be angry. The two superstars won six championships together, and couldn’t have done it without the other. Pippen deserves his recognition.

