‘Dennis Rodman got fined $200,000 for headbutting the referee’: When Phil Jackson laughed in disbelief as the Chicago Bulls star got ejected

The Chicago Bulls under Phil Jackson were a feisty outfit that no one wanted to face.

Part of their identity was their fiercely competitive nature and their drive to win. Led by Zen master Phil Jackson and spearheaded by Michael Jordan, the Bulls were a dominant force.

One of their most polarising yet crucial cogs was “The Worm”, Dennis Rodman. A defensive savant and rebounding machine, Rodman led the dirty work that allowed the “Triangle” offense to flow.

However, as famously documented in the “Last Dance” too, Rodman was a true maverick of the game. His off-court antics and his fierce personality often attracted the ire of the media and the public.

One of the greatest defenders ever, his mad streak was cited as a reason that led to him being discarded by the Spurs prior to his Bulls stint.

One of the most infamous moments of his career took place in a game against the New Jersey Nets.

What did Rodman do that led to his ejection?

Simply put, he headbutted one of the match officials. In a moment of madness, Dennis Rodman is visibly livid at a call and he charges and headbutts one of the referees in charge of the game.

The confusion and the tension are evident as Rodman walks off the court shirtless, ramming Gatorade bins on his way down the tunnel. Rodman’s coach Phil Jackson who knew Rodman better than anyone could merely laugh past the outburst.

It was a give and take with Rodman, for the Bulls. Phil Jackson was aware of Rodman’s nature and knew he could not be shackled. The hope was that he delivers on the court and that his antics are kept to a minimum on-court, especially so that the team and his availability aren’t affected.

In this instance, Rodman lost his cool, and his act of headbutting the referee plus pushing the Gatorade bins down, resulted in a fine of over $200,000. One of the most remarkable personalities in all of basketball, such incidents added to the enigma that Rodman was.

Arguably the most unpredictable personality in NBA history, Rodman’s legacy is equal parts genius and equal parts scandalous.

