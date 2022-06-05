Basketball

“You got the GOAT in Michael Jordan, and the Devil in Dennis Rodman!”: When the Worm shared how no NBA teams or players have contacted him for advice since retirement

"You got the GOAT in Michael Jordan, and the devil in Dennis Rodman!": When the Worm shared how no NBA teams or players have contacted him for advice since retirement
Nithin Joseph

Previous Article
"Andre Iguodala just needed the extra space!": When Warriors' veteran cleared out his young teammate's locker for not performing well during the 2014-15 season
Next Article
'NA Valorant is getting better' : Former Team Liquid's coach Sliggy comments on NA scene
NBA Latest Post
"You got the GOAT in Michael Jordan, and the devil in Dennis Rodman!": When the Worm shared how no NBA teams or players have contacted him for advice since retirement
“You got the GOAT in Michael Jordan, and the Devil in Dennis Rodman!”: When the Worm shared how no NBA teams or players have contacted him for advice since retirement

Dennis Rodman believes he is the ‘devil’ of the NBA. As such, NBA Front Offices…