“You got the GOAT in Michael Jordan, and the Devil in Dennis Rodman!”: When the Worm shared how no NBA teams or players have contacted him for advice since retirement

Dennis Rodman believes he is the ‘devil’ of the NBA. As such, NBA Front Offices and young players refuse to reach out to him for advice!

In 1995, the Chicago Bulls made the controversial decision to bring Dennis Rodman into the roster. The move gave the Bulls three superstars heading into the 95-96 season.

With Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, and The Worm, Chicago was unstoppable. The team would break the then wins record, going 72-10 in the regular season.

The trio would go on to win three titles together, from 1996 to 1998. Their achievements have many people calling them one of, if not the greatest NBA team of all time!

The three superstars have since achieved legendary status, with all being enshrined in the Hall of Fame. However, Rodman believes he has an unsavory reputation in the league.

Dennis Rodman believes that NBA Front Offices and young superstars refuse to approach him for advice as he is the ‘devil’

It has been 20 years since The Worm retired from the NBA. Since then, Rodman has stated that his life has been moving in the right direction.

However, in an interview with GQ, the five-time champion revealed that neither NBA Front Offices nor young superstars have reached out to him for advice since his retirement. This is despite the fact that he has a reputation as an elite defensive player.

As such, Rodman hypothesizes that it is his ‘other’ reputation, what he describes as ‘the devil’, that has dissuaded people from approaching him.

“You got the greatest basketball player on the planet, the second greatest in Scottie Pippen, and then you got the devil,” Rodman said.

It is possible that Dennis’ eccentric personality has made many steer clear from him. That being said, his basketball knowledge is invaluable and is certainly worth hearing.