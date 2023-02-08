Dennis Rodman, known for his excellent rebounding, once quit football because of this 'strange' fear

Apr 01, 2011; Auburn Hills, MI, USA; Dennis Rodman before his jersey is retired at half time of an NBA game between the Detroit Pistons and the Chicago Bulls at The Palace. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

In 1986, the Detroit Pistons landed a heck of a player in the second round of the draft. They picked 6’8″ Dennis Rodman with the 27th overall pick.

Rodman or the Worm as he came to be known, was a defensive specialist. A great rebounder, tenacious defender, and above all fearless player on the court. He was a pain to play against.

However, he wasn’t always this way. Back in high school, some may have even classified him as a bit of a “wuss”. After all, he quit the football team because of his fear of guys.

Also Read: “Dennis Rodman Stole My $2,500 Crystal”: Yoga Studio Once Claimed Michael Jordan’s Teammate Robbed Him

Dennis Rodman quit his high school football team due to his fear of men

As an NBA player, Dennis Rodman is remembered as being one of the greatest of all time. The man is a Hall of Famer, one who won five NBA Championships, two DPOYs, and much more.

However, back in high school, the Worm wasn’t exactly the fearless player NBA fans know and love. In fact, he had a huge fear of men, particularly the guys in his high school. So much so, that he quit his football team because of it.

He revealed this and more to Sean Kim on Growth Minds.

“I never had any male friends, even in high school. And I stopped playing football and I was in the ninth grade because I was so afraid of being around guys for some reason.”

It certainly was a fear he overcame. If it had lingered, 14 seasons in the NBA might have been a tad bit difficult.

Rodman had a major growth spurt after graduating high school

Back in his high school days, Dennis Rodman failed on several occasions to make his basketball team. Standing at only 5’10” at the time, it comes as no surprise. However, after graduating, the Worm had a significant growth spurt, shooting up to 6’8″ three years later.

Dennis Rodman left high school at 5-foot-10. By the time he got to Southeastern Oklahoma State three years later, he was 6-foot-8. pic.twitter.com/51GPbnbcqb — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 27, 2020

The increase in height definitely helped him out in the long run. Who knows? Without it, we may not have got to see the eccentric superstar in action.

Also Read: Despite Slapping A Man Twice, Dennis Rodman Once Lost $350 And Avoided Jail