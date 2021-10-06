“Kim Jong Un loves basketball too!”: When Dennis Rodman revealed his bizzare love for North Korea and it’s dictator

Chicago Bulls star Dennis Rodman once revealed what he and Kim Jong Un speak about whenever he visits North Korea

Who else but Kim Jong Un would willingly visit North Korea and meet one of the most terrifying dictators of our age?

Dennis Rodman has often been dubbed as a man with a very strange style to life. During his time in the NBA, people thought he was strange for having dyed his hair green and black. Little did fans know though, that was just the tip of the iceberg.

Fats forward multiples decades later, and at 60 years old, the man always has a hat and sunglasses on, to the point where many have probably forgotten he has a scalp and a real pair of eyes. What’s more is, he has 4-5 rings on his face, with a ring for each nostril, one for his lip, and two for his ears. And lastly, probably the one that perhaps won’t matter as much to you, RODMAN IS THE CLOSEST THING KIM JONG UN HAS TO A FRIEND.

Simply put, calling the man ‘unique’ would be the understatement of the millennium.

Coming back to Kim Jong Un though, Dennis Rodman once revealed what the two usually talked about whenever they met up in North Korea. And let’s just say, it isn’t exactly what you’d expect.

Also Read: Russell Westbrook reveals his outrageous goals for his debut season with the LA Lakers

Dennis Rodman and Kim Jong Un speak about basketball during his visits there

Yep, you read that right. No, this isn’t a weird fever dream.

Don’t believe us? Watch the YouTube clip below.

As you’ve probably seen as well, Rodman was trying to show us the more humane side of Kim Jong Un as well. And while we don’t think the North Korean dictator is a saint, wasn’t Stephen Colbert trying a bit too hard to hammer home that the man is a psychopath?

That aside though, if Kim Jong Un follows the NBA, we wonder if he’s still a hooper. And if he is, something tells us he has better handles than Kyrie, and a meaner drive than LeBron James when he’s on the court… or maybe Kim Jong Un’s habit to over-exaggerate his abilities is getting to us as well.

Who knows?

Also Read: Rajon Rondo reveals why he was so magnanimously emotional during their recent game against the Nets