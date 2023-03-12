Dennis Rodman Once Lost $10,000 After Feeling Like NBA Referees ‘Hated’ Him

Apr 01, 2011; Auburn Hills, MI, USA; Dennis Rodman before his jersey is retired at half time of an NBA game between the Detroit Pistons and the Chicago Bulls at The Palace. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Dennis Rodman was one of the few athletes North American sports has seen that was talked about more so for his antic both on and off the court rather than his actual game. It’s very clear that was a Hall-of-Fame level player with his stellar defense, rebounding, and hustle, but it was his demeanor that kept his name in the news cycle.

‘The Worm’ was notorious for doing what he wanted, when he wanted. He’d take trips across the country to be with popstars like Madonna or party in Las Vegas for 72-hour benders with actresses like Carmen Electra all while the NBA season was in full swing.

Of course, him being able to produce on the court was what made him a valuable asset regardless of the baggage he came with. However, there were moments during his career that made it difficult for him to even stay on the court.

Dennis Rodman was fined $10,000 during a Mavericks game

Dennis Rodman won 5 championships in his career. After he had won 3 in a row with the Chicago Bulls, with the 3-peat ending in 1998, Rodman bounced around the Western Conference for a bit before retiring for good. After a failed 1998-99 campaign with the Lakers, he made one last stop in Dallas.

In merely his second game with the Dallas Mavericks, he would see himself get ejected from a game and get fined $10,000 in the process. With about 7:13 remaining in the 4th quarter, Rodman would berate the refs by claiming the Bucks had set up an illegal defense.

His clamoring for a call led to him receiving a technical. To protest this, he sat in the middle of the court cross-legged, leading to a second technical being called on him. Two technical fouls is an automatic ejection and following this debacle, the Mavericks would lose the game and Rodman would be fined 10k.

Dennis Rodman on the refs not liking him

Given just how eccentric Dennis Rodman is as a player and as a man in general, it’s easy to make him a target for calling fouls and techs. However, Rodman feels as though they take it too far and that if anything happens on NBA hardwood, they’re ready to call the whistle on him and him alone.

“They always look at me. Nothing has changed. I didn’t even say anything. They just looked at me and called it,” said the 14-year NBA veteran after he had gotten ejected. Soon-to-be Mavs owner at the time, Mark Cuban, was equally as livid post-game.

