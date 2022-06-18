“Dennis Rodman was investigated for giving gifts to Kim Jong Un, defying USA!”: When Michael Jordan’s teammate landed in hot water for violating sanctions vs North Korea

Former Chicago Bulls star Dennis Rodman is being investigated for gifting expensive luxury goods to North Korean Leader, Kim Jong Un.

Dennis Rodman’s friendship with Kim Jong-Un is probably one of the weirdest in history. The informal relationship was built on karaoke, ladies, and vodka.

The North Korean leader’s love of basketball is well known, but few anticipated it would lead to a tight connection with one of the NBA’s most interesting figures.

Kim Jong Un and Dennis Rodman is still the weirdest and most unlikely friendship in human history pic.twitter.com/6uX85Ezttk — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) April 25, 2020

Dennis Rodman’s links to North Korea and Kim Jong Un have gotten a lot of attention in recent years.

Rodman participated in an exhibition basketball game with fellow American teammates. He also joined dictator Kim Jong-Un in celebrating his 31st birthday.

Rodman allegedly gifted Jong-Un and his wife, Ri Sol-Ju, presents costing more than $10,000. This led to the former Chicago Bulls star being investigated by the US Government.

Dennis Rodman is being investigated by the US Government for importing luxury goods to North Korea

Dennis Rodman’s presents to North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang included “hundreds of dollars worth of Irish Jameson whiskey, European crystal, an Italian suit, a mink coat, and an English Mulberry handbag for Kim’s wife, Ri Sol-Ju,” according to the Daily Beast.

The US government is currently examining whether Rodman broke the legislation against the importation of expensive items into North Korea.

The components of an FCPA anti-bribery charge are straightforward: You are not allowed to provide or promise to give anything of value to a foreign official in order to earn or maintain business or gain an unfair advantage.

Dennis Rodman ‘investigated’ for ‘violating sanctions’ against North Korea with ‘gifts’ for Kim Jong-un http://t.co/NonG87xqs7 — DNA (@dna) January 25, 2014

Rodman might face prosecution under the FCPA for providing “items of value” to the North Korean leader. Importing luxury items into North Korea is now a criminal offense under the 2010 law.

The former basketball player could face up to 20 years in jail. Bribery breaches under the FCPA are penalized by up to five years in prison.

