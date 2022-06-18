“Stephen Curry has won 3 MVPs since Michael Jordan stroked his head!”: Warriors star has been on a tear ever since ‘His Airness’ blessed him during the All-Star Game

Is Michael Jordan behind Stephen Curry having an incredible playoff run, resulting in his 4th ring and winning a Finals MVP?

The Golden State Warriors have made a return to the promised land. Ever since Klay Thompson got injured during the 2019 Finals and Kevin Durant left for Brooklyn, the Warriors had a tough two-year patch. The front office believed in the squad and kept adding crucial role players to support the Big 3.

Stephen Curry put the league on an absolute tear to end the 2020-21 season, but the Warriors couldn’t move past the play-in games. However, this year, not only Steph, but the entire squad brought their game to the next level. Curry became the league’s leader in 3-point shots made, both in the playoffs and the regular seasons.

Despite injuries at various parts of the season, the squad came together during the playoffs, and well, they did what they’d promised. However, did Michael Jordan have a hand in the Warriors’ success as well?

Stephen Curry has been unbeatable since Michael Jordan stroked his head

Michael Jordan is the greatest player to ever pick up a basketball. Stephen Curry is the greatest to ever shoot the basketball. During the All-Star Game, we had the NBA 75 celebration, where the game’s greats were all at the same place.

There, Michael Jordan was seen stroking Steph’s head.

Ayo MJ feeling Steph a little too much pic.twitter.com/kRsHUTY414 — Anthony Trozolino (@TrozolinoA) February 21, 2022

Ever since then, Steph went on to win the All-Star Game MVP. He didn’t play a lot of games after the ASG due to injury but returned in time for the playoffs.

Steph went on to win the first ever Magic Johnson Western Conference MVP honors. Last night, he added yet another piece of hardware to his cabinet as he won his first-ever Bill Russell Finals MVP trophy.

I’m not saying that Michael Jordan was directly involved in the same, but I’m not not saying that he didn’t pass on his energy to Curry.