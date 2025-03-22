Dennis Rodman Was Once Convinced the NBA Was Rigging the 1997 Finals to Make $15–20M a Game

Unknown Date 1997; Miami, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Chicago Bulls forward #91 DENNIS RODMAN is held back from the official by guard #23 MICHAEL JORDAN against the Miami Heat at the Miami Arena during the 1996-97 season. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Imagn Images (c) Copyright Imagn Images

Back in the 1990s, hardly any athlete in the world was more popular than Michael Jordan. The Bulls superstar was one of the key forces in making basketball a global sport. The NBA knew he was their biggest draw and capitalized on it whenever they could.

When Jordan hung up his boots briefly after his 1993 championship, the league felt the impact, as viewership dropped by almost a third. Unsurprisingly, his first game back in 1995 recorded a 10.9 rating for NBC, with 35 million viewers tuning in. Even though he didn’t win the championship in 1995, his Bulls did one better the next year.

In 1996, the Bulls set the all-time regular season record for wins with a 72-10 record and then went on to win the NBA Championship. They were set to repeat the feat in 1997, with a strong 2-0 lead in the NBA Finals heading to Utah. However, it seemed like lady luck—or rather, the NBA—had different plans.

After a 104-93 upset in Game 3, Dennis Rodman did not shy away from saying what he felt. “‘It’s tough to play here because you know you’ll never get the benefit of the doubt,” he said, referring to the ticky-tack fouls the Bulls kept getting called for—25, in fact—some of which were rather questionable.

Rodman believed the league was working to extend the NBA Finals, so they could make more revenue. ”I think the league is going to make sure this series goes on, so they can get their $15 million to $20 million a game,” he insinuated. The series was averaging 15.9 million viewers per contest and was selling out arenas for each game. It makes sense why Rodman would assume they’d want to keep that going.

He brought up Scottie Pippen as one example. “Scottie Pippen got a rebound yesterday, and they body-slammed the heck out of him. And all of a sudden, the referee said, ‘Well, I didn’t see that.'”

Even coach Phil Jackson agreed with what Rodman had to say. He questioned some of the officials who were present in such a big-stage contest. “I’m kind of amazed that a guy like Jack Nies, the first time he’s ever refereed a finals game, was there last night. That Hue Hollins, who has not had a good history with Chicago, was there last night.”

There could have been some truth to what Rodman was saying, but he also knew his poor performances were part of why his team was under so much pressure.

After leading the NBA in rebounding (16.1/game) in the regular season, Rodman had a big drop-off in the playoffs. The worst impact was felt during the NBA Finals, where Rodman averaged just 7.6 rebounds a game. Due to his drop in performances during the Finals, many wondered if the Bulls would bring him back.

Fortunately, they signed him for the 1997-98 season and were able to complete a three-peat.