Dennis Rodman, who lost over $30 million, was jailed 100 times due to 1000s of out-of-control parties

Dennis Rodman would indulge in an inordinate amount of parties and according to him, was put in jail over 100 times because of them.

Dennis Rodman didn’t come into the NBA as someone who needed to party with models, get tattoos, and color his hair just to stay sane. According to Isiah Thomas and the rest of the Detroit Pistons, he was actually incredibly innocent and naïve. This was to be expected from someone who grew up in the projects and was immediately thrust into NBA stardom.

However, as events in Rodman’s life began to take shape, he would slowly delve down a path of eccentricity that he truly never returned from. Nothing negative about this as living your life to the fullest is always welcomed but the $500,000 man might’ve saved up a bit more if he didn’t go to the extremes that he did when pursuing his unconventional lifestyle. Not to mention the fact that Rodman lost over $30 million due to getting scammed by his financial advisor along with constant child support payments from his ex-wife.

It’s no secret that Dennis Rodman was out at odd hours of the night regardless of whether or not he had games the next day, partying it up. It could be a club or it could’ve been a house party but either way, ‘The Worm’ was indulging in things most men can only dream of. And doing so, did land him in some trouble from time to time.

Also read: $500,000 worth Dennis Rodman’s mother focused on his sisters more than him because of his shortcomings in sports

Dennis Rodman was jailed over 100 times.

In an interview with Kevin Hart, Dennis Rodman talked about everything from his relationship with Carmen Electra and Madonna to his turbulent time with the San Antonio Spurs. When questioned about his extravagant lifestyle, Rodman calmly admitted that he had been to jail over 100 times.

“I was having too many parties at my house, and for 7 years straight, it was like 7 days a week. 7 days, 7 days a weeks, 24/7,” said Dennis in regards to how he spent his time away from the game of basketball. “I’d say over 100,” was his response to how many times he’d been to jail.

This number may be a stretch as being detained over 100 times seems almost impossible but it goes to show just how magnanimous ‘The Worm’s’ partying lifestyle was.

Despite the constant distractions, he managed to win 5 championships and even get named to two All-NBA teams all while garnering the respect of some of the greatest names in basketball history such as Michael Jordan, Phil Jackson, and Chuck Daly, amongst others.

Also read: Madonna wouldn’t let 6’7 Dennis Rodman leave her room during their s*xual ‘adventures’