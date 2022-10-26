Dennis Rodman, who slept with 2000 women, had a teammate who ‘f**ked his ex-wife’ before a game

Dennis Rodman has gone through a lot during his NBA career, and the Bulls legend has had several struggles with his marriages too.

The Bulls forward is known best for his defensive intensity, and his ability to play the inside game well. He could outrebound anyone on the court at any given time. It’s why he was given the nickname of ‘The Worm,’ slithering and sliding his way into tight spaces and grabbing the ball away from his rivals.

It’s this defensive and hustle-first attitude that caught the eye of Michael Jordan. After all, Jordan was used to playing against Rodman as he was first a member of the ‘Bad Boy Pistons’ who invented the Jordan Rules to harass the NBA GOAT.

Rodman joined the Bulls in the 1995-96 season, and the results were phenomenal. Rodman ignited a tough Bulls defense that already had studs in Scottie Pippen, Ron Harper, and of course, Jordan too. The Bulls three-peated once again between 1995 and 1998.

During his career, Dennis Rodman recorded more

rebounds (11,954) than points, assists, blocks and steals

all put together (9,425). pic.twitter.com/EZdfr5W52A — Advance Synergistic Media (@AdvSynergymedia) October 21, 2022

Dennis Rodman opens up about a wild story with his ex-wife in trailer of ‘The Surreal’

Reality TV shows seem to be all the rage lately. Following people around in their natural elements with a theme always sets up for good entertainment value, and that value only rises when you have celebrities involved.

VH1 is airing ‘The Surreal’ where 8 celebrities, August Alsina, CJ Perry, Frankie Muniz, Kim Coles, Many MUA, Stormy Daniels, Tamar Baxton, and Dennis Rodman will remain unfiltered in a massive house.

In a trailer for the show, we can hear Dennis Rodman recounting a wild story involving one of his teammates and one of his ex-wives. He said that he had a teammate who ‘f**ked his ex-wife,’ and then he had to go and play a game with that teammate that very night. Rodman’s story starts at about 19 seconds in.

We’re not sure who the wife is or who the teammate is, but having to play a game with that person after learning about such a thing must have been incredibly difficult.

Rodman has slept with over 2,000 women

Rodman is no stranger to wilder encounters with women. While the situation with his teammate is incredibly messed up, Rodman himself has been unfaithful.

He admitted as much to Oprah Winfrey. He’s also revealed the exact number of people he’s slept with.

“[I’ve been with] more than 2,000 women, of which at least 500 were prostitutes.

“I had s*x in each and every one of the Berto Center’s [Bull’s training facility] rooms.

“The weight room, the training court… it was crazy.

“When they read this my team-mates are going to say ‘damn!’

“But the truth is that it went well for us.”

Rodman has previously been married to Carmen Electra, Annie Bakes, and Michelle Moyer. Rodman has also had some crazy encounters with Madonna.

