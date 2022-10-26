Dennis Rodman Once Ate Pizza with a Detroit Pistons Ballboy Instead of Partying 

Unknown Date 1992; Auburn Hills, MI, USA; FILE PHOTO; Detroit Pistons forward #10 DENNIS RODMAN in action against the Chicago Bulls at the Palace of Auburn Hills during the 1991-92 season. Mandatory Credit: Photo By USA TODAY Sports (c) Copyright USA TODAY Sports

Dennis Rodman, the playboy, the party animal, his stories constitute women, alcohol, and debauchery. But before all that, he was just a kid.

Our initial statement might be a little misleading. We don’t mean he is a bad person. In fact, all of his stories are rather wholesome. He has turned a new chapter recently and we couldn’t be prouder.

We mean that he was a “bad boy”, a part of the Detroit Pistons team that thwarted Michael Jordan’s early ascension to NBA greatness.

More than that, he was also a real-life “bad boy” in the 1990s when he was sporting tattoos, hair color, and piercings long before everyone else.

And he was the mythic creature that the NBA feared. So much so that the commissioner at the time David Stern outlawed a lot of things.

(1996) Never forget when Dennis Rodman got under Frank Brickowski’s skin by staring at him, which eventually led to him being ejected. “It’s all a mind game. If you want to get caught up in what I’m doing, you’re screwed.” pic.twitter.com/UvLFfLch9h — Timeless Sports (@timelesssports_) October 25, 2022

He was also notorious for dating actresses and flying off to Las Vegas. But before all of it, when he was still a young player in the league, he once chose to stay at his hotel instead of attending a party.

Dennis Rodman and Peter Ginopolis once shared Pizza

When you first read it you might be surprised as to how a guy like Dennis Rodman chose to stay home. Stay in a hotel to be precise. Well, it was just his second year in the NBA.

No tattoos, piercings, or hair color. A good ol’ rebounder. So, when the team wanted to go out and celebrate but Dennis wanted an easy night. So, he decided to play fun games and eat pizza with Peter Ginopolis, a ball boy.

Ginopolis recalls, “But it was like I was dealing with someone who was 13 years old. It was so weird; here I am this young kid, and my best friend is this NBA player who loves doing what I do.”

We can already see his eccentricity here but this was well before he became the Bad Boy.

The Detroit Pistons’ Rodman was a different person

In his heyday, he was troublesome. Not off the court, but on it. He was so good that later on his career, Michael Jordan himself wanted him on his team.

Rodman’s precocious abilities helped him flourish as a rebounder but his enigmatic mindset is what truly separated him. While he may not hold a multitude of records, a mix of his persona and playing with the greatest player of all time has really helped solidify his status as an NBA legend.

