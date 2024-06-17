Derek Fisher Confesses His Disdain For Caitlin Clark Facing Unwarranted Hate

Being successful in any field of work means that you’ll have a target on your back, even without a reason. Caitlin Clark has been suffering from the same set of problems for the past few months. During this time, several notable people have come out in support of the former Iowa star against the unwarranted hate. On a recent episode of The Draymond Green Show, former Lakers star Derek Fisher joined the Warriors star to talk about how Clark has been treated in the media lately.

Advertisement

Fisher said that it’s unquestionable that the Fever rookie has helped elevate the league to new heights since her arrival. As for the people who take shots at her for this narrative, he believes that they are being unreasonable. He said,

“It’s almost like people are trying to find reasons to dislike or attach it [the league’s popularity] to her, when in reality, she’s literally never said any of the stuff that other people have to say.”

In his opinion, the meteoric rise of the league cannot be solely credited to Clark. Even though other players like Angel Reese and Cameron Brink might not have pulled numbers as big as her, they have also contributed to the newfound success. Fisher acknowledged that since Clark’s arrival, the business aspect of the league has seen an unprecedented rise, and she should be duly credited for it.

However, he stands against the popular narrative that players like A’ja Wilson and Diana Taurasi should be thankful to her that they don’t have to fly commercial anymore. Surprisingly, this narrative has absolutely nothing to do with Clark as she has never uttered anything on this topic. It has been a narrative on social media that was devised and executed by the fans.

Speaking of fans, Clark has brought a new batch of WNBA viewers and some of them are pretty high-profile celebrities.

MrBeast admits that he never watched a WNBA game before this season

It’s no surprise that Clark has brought a lot of new fans to the league. While most of them will remain nameless, MrBeast, the biggest YouTube celebrity in the world recently admitted that even he has been impacted by the recent WNBA wave, led by CC. Responding to a post by Joe Pompliano about the league’s new popularity, MrBeast wrote, “Before this year I don’t think I’ve ever watched a WNBA game before.”

Before this year I don’t think I’ve ever watched a WNBA game before — MrBeast (@MrBeast) June 10, 2024

Besides bringing new fans, Clark has also earned the response of NBA players. During his conversation with the NELK Boys, Michael Porter Jr. said that CC is the only female athlete from the current lot who can get a shot in against him. He said,

“That’s the one girl… If she was in an NBA game, defense, she would get cooked, but offensively, she’ll knock down some corner threes…cause she can shoot from that far.”

Coming from Michael Porter Jr. this is high praise, as the Nuggets sharpshooter is known for his prowess from beyond the arc.