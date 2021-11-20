“Stephen Curry is winning on the court, and off of it as well!”: NBA Twitter reacts to the Warriors’ MVP beating a young fan at Rock, Paper, Scissors

Warriors’ superstar Stephen Curry beats a young fan at Rock, Paper, Scissors, cannot stop gloating about the close win

The Golden State Warriors had a pretty successful trip on the road. After an eight-game homestand, the Warriors set out for a 4-game Eastern road trip. They are headed back home with a 3-1 split on the trip. The Warriors beat the Detriot Pistons 105-102 to finish off their road trip right.

The Warriors rested Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala, and Otto Porter Jr. tonight. Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins rose to the occasion. JP put forward his 3rd career 30+ point performance. He scored 32 points and grabbed 7 rebounds. Wiggins scored 27 points.

Even though Stephen Curry wasn’t playing tonight, that did not stop him from competing. Curry met a young fan, and took on his challenge for Rock, Paper, Scissors.

NBA Twitter reacts to Stephen Curry beating a young fan in Rock, Paper, Scissors

Stephen Curry is a fierce competitor, whether it is on the court, or off of it. He proved it again today, as he took down a kid in Rock, Paper, Scissors. The kid held a sign saying,

“Stephen Curry, Rock Paper Scissors for a pair of shoes! If I win, I get your shoes, but if you win, you get mine.”

A kid tried to play ‘rock, paper, scissors’ for Stephen Curry’s shoes. He got a photo with the Warriors star in Detroit. pic.twitter.com/DUTdYnro1H — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) November 20, 2021

In a well-fought contest, Steph emerged victorious, and won’t stop gloating about it. NBA Fans reacted to the same.

MVP on the floor and off the floor — (14-2) (@DubsComebackSZN) November 20, 2021

That kid sold he had Steph on the ropes tho — Fed A Sheeny Alfredo Dubs (14-2)‍ (@_b0y1da_) November 20, 2021

Kid was holding a clinic on how to lose with dignity and class. Well done from what I can tell. — New Low Observer (@NewLowObserver) November 20, 2021

From what we could see, Steph did not end up giving the kid the shoes, and it makes sense. Curry is preparing the kid for the harsh world. Afterall, a wager is a wager.