Scoffing at Angel Reese Competing Against Him, Michael Porter Jr. Agrees Caitlin Clark Could Score in the NBA

Michael Porter Jr. has received some flak for his takes on women’s basketball in recent times. However, the Denver Nuggets star didn’t hesitate to speak his mind about women’s basketball once again when he appeared on the Nelk Boys’ Full Send Podcast about a month ago. During the podcast appearance, the 25-year-old was asked for his opinion on how players like Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark will perform against him.

After scoffing at the prospect of Reese competing against him, MPJ admitted that Clark is the only WNBA athlete who posed a challenge against some of the players in the NBA. MPJ admitted that Clark might be able to score on NBA players during a game.

He said, “That’s the one girl… If she was in an NBA game, defense, she would get cooked, but offensively, she’ll knock down some corner threes…cause she can shoot from that far.”

The Nuggets star mentioned that Clark possesses a special ability to go for the bucket from any distance on the court. However, in the grand scheme of things, he doesn’t feel like there should even be a conversation between male and female hoopers.

Porter Jr. said, “Most women can’t compete with men, and I don’t think men should be able to transition and play with women. That whole conversation just irritates me.”

MPJ has made some similar comments previously about women’s basketball.

Michael Porter Jr. once compared women’s basketball to ping-pong

The pay disparity between men and women in sports has been a controversial topic for a very long time now. During his appearance on The Pivot podcast, MPJ decided to add his thoughts to the conversation.

He said, “I see from both sides. I know these females want to get paid more and they’re very talented. But so is a famous ping-pong player. Like, the best ping pong player is just as talented as the best NBA player. That doesn’t mean that they’re going to get paid the same because it’s what the people wanna watch.”

Needless to say, he was ridiculed in the media for the statement. WNBA star A’ja Wilson responded to his comment with, “I need to see the whole interview before I spazz cause ain’t no way he said we the equivalent to ping pong playerssssss.”

We’ll now have to wait and see how the basketball world reacts to these new comments by MPJ.