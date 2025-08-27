Derrick White Admits LeBron James’ Madden Skills but Reveals How Devin Booker Beat Him at Another Game

LeBron James may be the GOAT of basketball, but he also loves his share of football. He was a nationally ranked wide receiver in high school, and even though he plies his trade on the hardwood, James is never too far from the gridiron. In fact, he enjoys playing Madden and was once ranked among the top 100 players of Madden 25.

James’ love for EA Sports’ video games knows no bounds. He plays them everywhere he goes. Derrick White of the Boston Celtics corroborated this, revealing that Bron was in Paris for the Olympics last year with NCAA 25 and Madden, playing whenever he got the chance.

When it comes to Madden, there is nobody in the NBA who plays better than Bron. Multiple teammates have made it clear that he’s one of the best they’ve seen at the game. However, the NCAA is a different story. White revealed that despite all his Madden expertise, Bron wasn’t unbeatable at the College Football game.

“College Football just came out when we were at the Olympics, we were playing that. Most people were playing it,” White said. “Bron was like, ‘This is way different than Madden!’ And I was like, ‘You’re way too invested in Madden.'”

“He was solid in College Football, though,” the 31-year-old continued, just showing that James’ talent at video games isn’t a fluke. However, he was not the best on the roster, as White revealed. That title goes to Devin Booker. “I think Book was the best, though, on the team. One of the best, yeah.”

Bron is good at Madden. That said, he wasn’t too thrilled with EA Sports’ changes to the online matchmaking in Madden 25. Shortly after the game’s release, he went online to ask how the new system worked and claimed it took some of the fun out of the game.

“Talk to me! Help me understand the changes Online H2H,” he wrote on X. “Takes some of the fun away. -Seeing who you beat or lose to after the game (record-wise), knowing your record, and seeing what team Your opponent is playing with before the game starts. Asking for the people.”

That seemed to be his only complaint with the game, as he later followed up with a tweet saying he was still very much a fan. With Madden 26 released to the public earlier this month, it’s safe to bet that Bron has already cracked the top 500 players. It’s just what he does.