6’3” Stephen Curry led the Warriors from 5 playoff wins in the 2000s to a whopping 86 wins in the 2010s

Since the addition of Stephen Curry in 2009, the Golden State Warriors have definitely been a much better team.

Stephen Curry was not the best player entering the 2009 Draft. In fact, there were a total of 4 guards picked up before 6-foot-3 Davidson Wildcat was selected by the Golden State Warriors with their 7th pick.

Looking back, all those 6 teams would regret not adding the greatest three-point shooter in the history of the game to their roster. Almost 13 years since the draft, Chef Curry has clearly had the best career of all the prospects.

Making 8 All-Star appearances, 8 All-NBA Team selections, winning 2 scoring titles, 2 MVPs, 4 championships, and a Finals MVP, Curry has been the leader of this Warriors dynasty.

Also Read: Dell Curry reflects on 4x NBA champ, Stephen Curry’s ability to add to his trophy cabinet and $160 million fortune

Apart from helping the San Francisco-based franchise increase its net worth from $450 million to a staggering $5.6 billion, Curry is even majorly responsible for the team being the most successful franchise of this past decade.

Stephen Curry led GSW from being the least won playoff team in the 2000s to being the most won playoff team in the 2010s

Before Steph, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green assembled in Bay Area to create this unexpected big three, the Warriors were not feared by other teams in the league.

In fact, back in the 2000s, Golden State was one of the worst franchises in the association. In those 10 years, the team finished 12th or worse in their conference 6 times and advanced to the postseason merely once.

However, during the 2010s, behind the leadership of the All-Star trio of Curry, Thompson, and Green, the franchise finished with the best record in the league 4 times, won 3 championships, and was the most winning playoffs team.

Steph Curry doing this doesn’t get talked about enough pic.twitter.com/bw6C2fzP2C — CGC💦 (@CantGuardCurry) August 1, 2022

From being one of the worst teams in the league to a franchise with 4 championships in 8 years, the GSW can thank Steph and his on-court greatness for the same.

Also Read: Dell Curry altered $160 million worth Stephen Curry’s destiny by making this one request ahead of the 2009 Draft