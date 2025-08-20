Derrick White Gets Real on Blake Griffin’s Impact on Young Celtics Squad

Jan 3, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Boston Celtics forward Blake Griffin (91) runs down the court against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half at Paycom Center. Oklahoma City won 150-117. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

When fans think of Blake Griffin, they think of ‘Lob City’ Clippers highlights. When Derrick White hears that name, he thinks of an incredible leader who played a big role on the Boston Celtics despite being with the team for just a single season.

By the time Blake Griffin signed with the Boston Celtics ahead of the 2022-23 season, he was a shell of the player he had been. Various knee injuries stripped him of the athletic prowess he possessed in his early years. Griffin only averaged 4.1 points per game in 13.9 minutes of action during his time in Boston, but his role was far greater than his statistics suggest.

The six-time All-Star joined the Celtics fresh off their 2022 NBA Finals loss to the Golden State Warriors. Morale surrounding the team was a bit lower than it should’ve been. Griffin may have been the new guy on the block, but he knew what he had to do as a veteran on the team.

“Blake’s unbelievable,” White said on the White Noise Podcast. “That year, he kind of kept us all together. He can get along with every person. He can be serious, he can joke, he can do just a little bit of everything.”

That Celtics group welcomed Griffin with open arms. They didn’t hold any sort of prejudice over the five-time All-NBA member that they had Finals experience and he didn’t. And Griffin didn’t let his ego get in the way of his role on the team. Instead, Derrick White said he led by example.

“[Blake’s] done so much in the league, and he was willing to sacrifice. He’s willing to take the first bus and do what he needs to do like he was a rookie or a young player,” White said.

Griffin’s humble attitude resonated with all of his Celtics teammates, who grew to love him. Unfortunately, the team wasn’t able to return to the Finals with Blake on the roster. When the 6-foot-9 forward began to mull over the idea of retirement, White and others tried their best to convince him otherwise.

“[Griffin] kind of kept everything connected. We were able to stay together because of Blake,” White proclaimed. “Everybody wanted him to come back.”

The Celtics’ efforts weren’t enough, as Griffin would announce his retirement from the NBA in 2023. The following season, the Celtics would go on to finish what they started with the former Los Angeles Clippers star. They finally hoisted the Larry O’Brien Trophy after winning the 2024 NBA championship.

Griffin may not have been a part of the official roster that won a title, but he is in the hearts of each player on the team.