“This Is a Huge Milestone!”: Klay Thompson Celebrates a Milestone in the 124–134 Loss to Kawhi Leonard and Clippers

Feb 14, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) moves the ball against Los Angeles Clippers forward Norman Powell (24) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Klay Thompson anxiously anticipates the Golden State Warriors’ upcoming back-to-back game nights. The Golden State Warriors have had a mediocre campaign so far, to say the least.

The Dubs sit in ninth in the Western Conference possessing an even record of victories and defeats with 29 a piece. Klay Thompson has undertaken the responsibility of shouldering the burden of carrying the Warriors in the absence of the face of the franchise, Steph Curry.

Although Thompson had a slow start to the 2022/2023 season, the prolific shooter soon began to find his range from the floor. Thompson is averaging 21.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 2.5 assists in 46 games this season.

Not to mention, the adaptation period is quite normal, considering that Thompson spent extensive time rehabilitating from his successive ACL and Achilles injuries. A period that lasted over 900 days.

Thompson has kept the boat afloat alongside Jordan Poole and Draymond Green while his fellow splash brother, Steph Curry, recovers from his injury.

Thompson spoke to the media following the Dubs’ loss to the Los Angeles Clippers last night. And needless to say, it made for some interesting spectacle.

Also Read: The Michael Jordan of Delaware: Donte DiVincenzo’s Nickname Explained Amid Impressive Run for the Warriors

Klay Thompson eagerly awaiting back-to-back nights!

The Golden State Warriors core has captured four NBA championships since its inception. They have cemented themselves as one of the pioneering dynasties to have played in the NBA.

Klay Thompson, Steph Curry, and Draymond Green have been integral to the team’s success since the trio’s advent in 2012. The Warriors clinched the 2022 NBA title to mark it their fourth in the past eight years.

However, their eminence proved to be short-lived, given their current season struggles. At 29-29, the Dubs have less than 25 games to affix themselves for the postseason.

Klay is looking forward to playing in back-to-backs for the rest of the season pic.twitter.com/A3Q96eFEDW — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 15, 2023

Thompson shared his perspective in light of their loss to the Clippers and the upcoming All-Star break. The four-time NBA champion said:

“I’m just excited to play back-to-backs from here on out, and just a milestone per se..I think just getting the first one out of the way is a huge accomplishment, now it’s just going to be back to normal, playing ball..”

It’s better for the sport even Klay Thompson plays. The sharp-shooters growing confidence and determination is a sight to behold.

Also Read: “Best Quitter Since LeBron James”: NBA Twitter reacts to Kevin Durant Receiving a Standing Ovation From Phoenix Fans

The Golden State Warriors are NBA championship contenders!

The postseason is a different game altogether. The game slows down, and the defense becomes rigid and organized. In such moments a roster’s cohesion and synergy can be identified.

The Warriors have excelled in these moments and must be considered a legitimate threat in the playoffs. With Steph Curry returning from his leg injury and Klay Thompson optimistic about finding his rhythm again, it’ll be folly to rule them out.

Not to mention Thompson’s incredible postseason record of playing in the NBA Finals every year he has been available since 2015. Nothing must be ruled as long as the Splash Brothers take the floor.

Also Read: “How Long Have You And Charles Barkley Been Together?”: Shaquille O’Neal Left Speechless On NBAonTNT