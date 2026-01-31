mobile app bar

“The Economy Changed”: Rich Paul Reflects on LeBron James’ Impact in Cleveland Beyond Basketball

Somin Bhattacharjee
Published

follow google news
Jan 28, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) brings the ball up court in the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena.

LeBron James’ career is nearing its end, but speculation continues to surround his every move. Such has always been the King’s story. Now, he is being linked to a return to Cleveland, the place where it all started for him 23 years ago. His debut changed everything, and his agent, Rich Paul, recently shed more light on that.

The Cavs were never the most appealing team in the NBA, but James’ arrival changed that. They became contenders, with stars like Kyrie Irving actively seeking to join James in Ohio. On the court, they became the most feared team in the Eastern Conference, and it culminated with an incredible championship win in 2016.

Financially, James transformed the franchise, which was a point Paul emphasized on the Game Over podcast. The Cavaliers’ valuation shifted dramatically when James first left for the Miami Heat in 2010, and then again when he returned in 2014.

“It’s one thing to change the basketball team, it’s a whole other thing to change the economy,” Paul stated.

The Cavaliers’ value dropped from $476 million to $375 million when James made “The Decision” to chase rings in Miami. But he did return home and once again, this time with his stocks higher than ever before with two rings under his belt. The Cavs were valued at $515 million in 2014, and soon, it crossed the billion mark with James on the team.

This was the impact LeBron had on the Cavaliers, and no player since has come close to matching it.

Paul further stated, “Everyone came to Cleveland. Cleveland became the Hollywood of the mid west because of LeBron.” He was talking about the likes of Irving, Kevin Love, JR Smith, Iman Shumpert, and Richard Jefferson, all of whom joined hands with James to try and dethrone the Golden State Warriors and win a chip.

They succeeded in 2016 and etched themselves into immortality in Cleveland by winning the franchise’s osnly championship.

Reports state that the Cavaliers are interested in reuniting with James ahead of the 26/27 season, which would mark an emotional return for one of the greatest players of all time. At 41, he is not the player he once was, but culturally, he would still be an invaluable asset to the organization.

Post Edited By:Somin Bhattacharjee

About the author

Somin Bhattacharjee

Somin Bhattacharjee

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Basketball Editor Somin Bhattacharjee first discovered the game during the 2014 FIBA World Cup. Not long after, he turned to the NBA and found himself drawn to the Golden State Warriors — right at the start of Stephen Curry’s rise. Over time, the admiration turned into full-blown support for the team, one that continues even as the Curry era approaches its twilight. A true hoophead, Somin also follows EuroLeague basketball closely and enjoys exploring the game beyond the NBA. Though holding a bachelor's degree in marketing, Somin discovered his true calling in writing. Since 2021, he has penned over 3,000 articles for TheSportsRush, covering everything from breaking news to sharp opinion pieces and detailed exclusives. He thrives on writing about in-game moments and the reactions that make basketball a uniquely emotional sport. Beyond basketball, Somin plays different sports including soccer and remains a passionate fan of Spanish football giants Real Madrid

Share this article

Don’t miss these