LeBron James’ career is nearing its end, but speculation continues to surround his every move. Such has always been the King’s story. Now, he is being linked to a return to Cleveland, the place where it all started for him 23 years ago. His debut changed everything, and his agent, Rich Paul, recently shed more light on that.

The Cavs were never the most appealing team in the NBA, but James’ arrival changed that. They became contenders, with stars like Kyrie Irving actively seeking to join James in Ohio. On the court, they became the most feared team in the Eastern Conference, and it culminated with an incredible championship win in 2016.

Financially, James transformed the franchise, which was a point Paul emphasized on the Game Over podcast. The Cavaliers’ valuation shifted dramatically when James first left for the Miami Heat in 2010, and then again when he returned in 2014.

“It’s one thing to change the basketball team, it’s a whole other thing to change the economy,” Paul stated.

The Cavaliers’ value dropped from $476 million to $375 million when James made “The Decision” to chase rings in Miami. But he did return home and once again, this time with his stocks higher than ever before with two rings under his belt. The Cavs were valued at $515 million in 2014, and soon, it crossed the billion mark with James on the team.

This was the impact LeBron had on the Cavaliers, and no player since has come close to matching it.

Paul further stated, “Everyone came to Cleveland. Cleveland became the Hollywood of the mid west because of LeBron.” He was talking about the likes of Irving, Kevin Love, JR Smith, Iman Shumpert, and Richard Jefferson, all of whom joined hands with James to try and dethrone the Golden State Warriors and win a chip.

They succeeded in 2016 and etched themselves into immortality in Cleveland by winning the franchise’s osnly championship.

Reports state that the Cavaliers are interested in reuniting with James ahead of the 26/27 season, which would mark an emotional return for one of the greatest players of all time. At 41, he is not the player he once was, but culturally, he would still be an invaluable asset to the organization.