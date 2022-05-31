Basketball

‘If I was offered $200 million, I’d be the skinniest forward in history’: Charles Barkley roasts Zion Williamson in the most Chuck way possible as contract talks emerge

Zion Williamson
Ashish Priyadarshi

Previous Article
"Michael Jordan almost axed his toe off as a 5-year old kid": When the Bulls legend recapped how he was so close to never playing basketball to David Letterman
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
Zion Williamson
‘If I was offered $200 million, I’d be the skinniest forward in history’: Charles Barkley roasts Zion Williamson in the most Chuck way possible as contract talks emerge

Charles Barkley will go down as one of the greatest forwards of all time, and…