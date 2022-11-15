Despite 15+ Years Of Physical Abuse, Shaquille O’Neal Fondly Recalls The ‘Best Advice’ His Father Gave Him

June 12, 2002; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; NBA commissioner David Stern hands Los Angeles Lakers Phil Jackson (left), Shaquille O’Neal (center) and Kobe Bryant (right) their championship trophy at the end of Game 4 of the NBA Finals at The Meadowlands. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA

Shaquille O’Neal ended his 19-year NBA career by establishing himself as the most dominant player in the history of the league. En route to obtaining the self-proclaimed title of M.D.E (Most Dominant Ever), O’Neal accomplished more than most could ever dream of.

Looking back at his upbringing, many would wonder as to how he made it this far in his life with him now boasting a $400 million net worth. This isn’t to say that he grew up in unfortunate circumstances but with his biological father not being in his life, the odds were stacked against him from the jump.

One man who made all the difference in the world was Sgt Phillip Harrison, Shaq’s stepfather. Coming from a military background, he was extremely strict with Shaq, even delving down the path of physical abuse if he deemed it to be necessary all throughout his childhood.

Shaq’s father told him to win more than just one championship

Shaquille O’Neal himself has admitted in the past that unlike Kobe Bryant, he never strived to win a multitude of championships. Though, when his father told him to get another after he won his first in 2000 after beating the Indian Pacers in 6, he knew he had to live up to that standard.

And so he did. He won 3 more titles, 3-peating with the Lakers and then teaming up with another Hall-of-Fame shooting guard (Dwyane Wade) to win his 4th and final title.

Shaq knew he wasn’t going to be the greatest basketball player of all time. He just wanted to be the most dominant ever along with being one of the greatest centers ever. He passed men like Wilt Chamberlain, Hakeem Olajuwon, and Moses Malone in the number of titles he obtained, cementing his name amongst the pantheons of center greats.

Who is Shaq’s biological father?

Shaq’s biological father is Joseph Toney. A convicted felon, Phillip Harrison actually denied Shaquille O’Neal any chance of meeting Toney until his passing in 2016. Shaq would meet him 3 years later after being persuaded by his mother, Lucille.

The Lakers champion would later go on to admit that he never held a grudge against his biological father despite his actions.

