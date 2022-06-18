Basketball

“Despite $50 million net worth, Charles Barkley lies to get out of going to charity events”: Suns legend explains how he fakes being busy to avoid attending charity cr*p

Charles Barkley
Ashish Priyadarshi

Previous Article
Bianca Belair has her say on the 'Unprofessional' walkout by Sasha Banks and Naomi
Next Article
'Give me Anybody, even that Skinny Guy!!!' - Khamzat Chimaev ready for next UFC fight, calls out Nate Diaz
NBA Latest Post
Charles Barkley
“Despite $50 million net worth, Charles Barkley lies to get out of going to charity events”: Suns legend explains how he fakes being busy to avoid attending charity cr*p

Charles Barkley is a pretty wealthy man, but sometimes, even he refuses to go out…