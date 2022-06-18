“Despite $50 million net worth, Charles Barkley lies to get out of going to charity events”: Suns legend explains how he fakes being busy to avoid attending charity cr*p

Charles Barkley is a pretty wealthy man, but sometimes, even he refuses to go out to charity events, making excuses to get out of it.

The Suns legend was a beast back in the day, dominating the 90s as perhaps the best forward at the time. He was part of the ‘Dream Team’ with Michael Jordan, and he even competed against Jordan in the Finals once.

Barkley’s legacy is hard to put into the right words as the only thing he was really missing was a championship ring. Unfortunately for him, Jordan got all of those.

Barkley is now one of the four personalities for ESPN’s Inside the NBA segment, doing an incredible job of hosting perhaps the most entertaining sports talk show out there. He’s had his moments with Shaq, Kenny, and Ernie, and he’s made watching the NBA a true delight.

Greatest Inside the NBA Moments

Shaq’s reaction to Charles Barkley eating churros & roasting San Antonio women😂pic.twitter.com/eJKzlV212n — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) February 20, 2022

Also Read: ‘NBA 2k23 to come out on 16th September 2023’ : Twitter Leak shows release date of NBA 2k23 and GTA 6

Charles Barkley told Pat McAfee he lies to get out of charity events

Barkley has accumulated a lot of money throughout his playing days and now with Inside the NBA. His net worth is up to $50 million, and he finds good ways use to it.

However, you may be surprised to know that Barkley doesn’t always like to attend charity events. He hopped on Pat McAfee’s show to explain how he sometimes lies about being busy to get out of those things.

Now, while that sounds bad, Barkley did justify himself. Pat McAfee made sure to mention that he’s always okay with donating and helping people when they need it, but he doesn’t like spending time at those events and would prefer to have it to himself.

It was a pretty funny conversation, but hey, at least Barkley was up front and honest about it, like he usually is. Seeing him unfiltered on the Pat McAfee show was a real treat, and it reminded us all of what makes him such a great TV personality.

Also Read: “LeBron James wants Bradley Beal, despite the $245 million to be paid!”: Insider reveals Lakers’ potential plans to acquire Wizards star this offseason