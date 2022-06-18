“LeBron James wants Bradley Beal, despite the $245 million to be paid!”: Insider reveals Lakers’ potential plans to acquire Wizards star this offseason

NBA Insider reports LeBron James and Lakers’ potential plans to bring in a certain Wizards star during this offseason

Now that the 2022 NBA Playoffs have concluded, we can finally focus on the other teams in the NBA. And wouldn’t you know it, that includes LeBron James and his LA Lakers.

As you may remember, this past regular season was a complete wash for them. First, they fell from contention to be one of the best in the NBA. Then they fell from contention to be even a top 5 seed in the West. And then, of course, they fell from contention for the postseason altogether, as they weren’t even eligible to play in the Play-in tournament.

Many would like to point the finger at injuries, but the fact of the matter is, that is only part of the problem. Frankly, more than lack of availability, it is the utter lack of chemistry that haunts this team.

That, in turn, is in large part, due to the fact that certain players *cough, cough Russell Westbrook, cough, cough*, just don’t fit in with the rest of the team’s playstyle at all. But, it appears that Rob Pelinka may have a solution to that.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

NBA Insider Kevin O’Connor reveals massive news linking Bradley Beal to a potential team-up with LeBron James and the Lakers

In case you may not have known, Bradley Beal missed quite some time last season with a serious wrist injury. But apparently, that is of little importance to the Lakers.

Why? Well, recently Kevin O’Connor broke that the franchise had shown some serious interest in acquiring Beal despite everything, during this offseason. Here is what he had to say on the matter, as per Jonathan Sherman of Lakers Daily.

“The one name that I’ve heard recently is Bradley Beal as another guy that they want,” Kevin O’Connor reported on The Void podcast. “I’m not sure if the interest is as mutual. You know Beal, it seems like Miami would be more of the threat to take him away from Washington. I don’t think you can also rule out Boston either because of his relationship with Jayson Tatum, but the Lakers are trying to angle for some moves like that using the Russ expiring and the ’27 and the ’29 firsts.”

Bradley Beal is also eligible to get a whopping $245 Million over 5 years if he signs with the Wizards. So frankly, more than anything, there is a chance that this is a sign-and-trade, with Russell Westbrook going the other way, given his similarly massive contract.

But, will it happen? Frankly, as Kevin O’Connor puts it, Bradley Beal isn’t exactly the most interested in the Lakers, right now.

So, if we had to put money on this, we’d say it’ll come to absolutely nothing in the end.

