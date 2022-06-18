Basketball

“LeBron James wants Bradley Beal, despite the $245 million to be paid!”: Insider reveals Lakers’ potential plans to acquire Wizards star this offseason

"LeBron James wants Bradley Beal, despite the $245 million to be paid!": Insider reveals Lakers' potential plans to acquire Wizards star this offseason
Tonoy Sengupta

I've always been someone surrounded by sports. At 15 though, Basketball was brought to my attention, and I absolutely fell in love with it. At 21 now, I look to share the joy I feel with the world through my articles.

Previous Article
"Bad day to be a Ferrari fan" - F1 Twitter anguished as Charles Leclerc takes grid penalty; drops to back of Canada GP grid
Next Article
'NBA 2k23 to come out on 16th September 2023' : Twitter Leak shows release date of NBA 2k23 and GTA 6
NBA Latest Post
NBA 2k23 Release Date : NBA 2k23 to come out on 16th September 2023 as per the leak
‘NBA 2k23 to come out on 16th September 2023’ : Twitter Leak shows release date of NBA 2k23 and GTA 6

NBA 2k23 Release Date : The launch of the latest NBA2k game is a much…