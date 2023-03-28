Despite 52.8 Million followers, LeBron James’ Twitter account is being artificially boosted by Elon Musk

Elon Musk, whose investment in Twitter is already worth less than 50% of the price he originally paid, is now banking on the likes of LeBron James.

Twitter as a platform seems to have come to a saturation point, judging by its historical data. The platform jumped from 312 million monthly active users in 2019 to 368.4 million in 2022.

However, the increase from 2021 to 2022 was by a margin of only 6 million. Statista predicts a 5% fall in its users in 2023, and a further decline next year.

LeBron James is among 35 people whose reach is being boosted by Twitter

A report by Platformer has revealed that Elon Musk has tweaked the visibility of some of his chosen ‘Power Users’, causing them to gain more visibility on Twitter.

The report claims that 35 accounts are being artificially boosted in this manner. It reveals a list of 14 persons, including NBA legend LeBron James.

James has 52.8 million followers on Twitter, 149 million followers on Instagram and 251 million followers on Facebook. He’s undoubtedly the most visible brand in American sports today, and has been so for a decade now.

LeBron James also has the propensity to s**tpost on social media. This makes him a much more palatable user to follow than the usual commercially-driven celebrity crowd that panders to people who’re sticklers to archaic views on social communication.

James and Kevin Durant are both viewed among the best accounts to follow on NBA Twitter. James also posts regularly – on multiple occasions a day sometimes – on Instagram via stories or posts.

How is Elon Musk being viewed as Twitter CEO?

Musk’s behavior on Twitter has also been criticized for being unprofessional and potentially damaging to his businesses. He has been known to make controversial statements and engage in public spats with other users, which has led to accusations of bullying and harassment.

Despite the criticism, Musk has continued to use Twitter as a platform to express his opinions and promote his businesses. He has also proposed various changes to the platform, such as introducing a system of verified accounts to combat fake news and misinformation.

Whether these changes will come to fruition remains to be seen, but it is clear that Musk’s presence on Twitter has had a significant impact on the platform and its users.