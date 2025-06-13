Praising Shaquille O’Neal’s Quick Learning, Redman Claims He Urged Him To Go Back To Basketball

Shaquille O’Neal’s rap career remains one of the most underrated chapters of his iconic legacy. Most remember him as a dominant force on the court—and rightfully so, because on his day, he was simply unstoppable. But few truly grasp how successful he was behind the mic. Even fewer realize the kind of respect he earned from rap and hip-hop legends, including Redman.

In a throwback interview with Vlad TV, Redman spoke about Shaq’s rap career with genuine praise. He wasn’t just hyping a fellow celebrity. He was genuinely amazed at how talented the ex-Lakers center was.

According to Redman, Shaq could actually spit. But more than that, he admired how seriously the “Diesel” took the craft.

Redman, whose real name is Reginald Noble, once said that when Shaq decided to rap, he didn’t rely on his NBA fame to chase clout or big commercial names. Instead, he went straight to the source. He sought out the legends—the ones who live and breathe hip-hop, who care about lyricism, delivery, bars, and punchlines.

Shaq collaborated with icons like RZA and Method Man on “No Hook” in 1995. He also made a track titled “What’s Up Doc? (Can We Rock)” with the legendary Fu-Schnickens, a Brooklyn-based hip-hop trio.

Redman said, “He was putting in work. He followed us, he learned the platform and how we do it, and while we worked with him, we showed him how to do it too.”

That respect for the game paid off. Shaq’s debut album, Shaq Diesel, went platinum. He even signed a three-album deal with Jive Records worth a staggering $10 million. For a player who was still dominating on the court, achieving this level of success in a completely different lane was incredibly rare.

Yet, Redman made one thing clear: he always saw basketball as Shaq’s true calling. He said that while Shaq proved he belonged in rap circles, he reminded him not to lose focus.

Reggie said, “It’s enough rapping. Get your a** back out there on the court and he was winning.”

Redman noted that many basketball players have tried to launch rap careers, but despite their efforts, none have reached Shaq’s level of fame in music. After retiring from the NBA, Shaq took up DJing and has made quite a name for himself under the stage name DJ Diesel. He performs around the world, still finds time to rap, and even once got into a rap beef with Damian Lillard.

Lillard believed he was the better rapper, and what did Shaq do? He fired back with a diss track titled “Freestyle (Damian Lillard Diss).”

The Portland legend responded in kind, dropping his track and sparking a brief back-and-forth between the two NBA megastars. However, the exchange was largely seen as playful and light-hearted, a lyrical sparring match rather than genuine animosity.