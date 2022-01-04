“Tristan Thompson be playing Khloe Kardashian better than he plays basketball”: NBA Twitter reacts as TT apologises to Khloe, admits he’s the father to Maralee Nichols’ child

Twitter reacts as Kings’ big Tristan Thompson confirms he’s fathered Maralee Nichols’ child, apologizes to Khloe Kardashian

Sacramento Kings’ big man Tristan Thompson has been in the news a lot recently. However, none of it has been due to his basketball abilities. He has often been in the news regarding his relationships with other women, while he was with, or was looking to get back with Khloe Kardashian.

Tristan, who has a 3-year-old daughter with Khloe, was in the news last month when Maralee Nichols filed a child support lawsuit against him. After a paternity test recently, it was confirmed that it is Tristan who’s the father of Maralee Nichols’ son. Thompson made the same known on his Instagram stories.

Tristan, in his first story, acknowledged that he has fathered a son with Nichols. He wrote,

“Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity had been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.”

NBA Twitter reacts as Tristan Thompson apologizes to Khloe Kardashian

It seems like every other public conversation Tristan has with Khloe ends up being an apology. Earlier today, he put up a story apologizing to Khloe yet again. He wrote,

“Khloe, you don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions have certainly not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

At this point, people have lost track of how many times TT has messed up and apologized to the Kardashian sister. NBA Twitter saw this apology and couldn’t contain themselves.

Khloe Kardashian: “can you please stop cheating on me and just love me and our daughter?” Tristan Thompson:pic.twitter.com/KjQuI1piEy — alex (@AlexUlrichh) December 3, 2021

Jordan Woods and her family seeing Tristan Thompson admit to having a baby with his side from cheating on Khloe Kardashian pic.twitter.com/CJgMhr75So — Rich (@UptownDC_Rich) January 4, 2022

Tristan Thompson hasn’t made NBA headlines since he got out rebounded by Steph Curry in the 2018 finals — Franklin (@ClappedFranklin) January 4, 2022

Tristan Thompson trends for everything but basketball chile… pic.twitter.com/Xw2eoqRRd1 — It’s Above Me Now (@Attagirl23) January 4, 2022