Magic Johnson Puts Out a Heartfelt Tweet for Gilbert Arenas After Son Alijah’s Accident

The basketball world was shaken following the devastating news of Alijah Arenas’ car accident early Thursday morning in Los Angeles. Magic Johnson was among the many who extended their support, sending out heartfelt messages for Gilbert Arenas and his family during this difficult time.

Alijah, a five-star USC commit and one of the country’s most exciting young prospects, was driving a Tesla Cybertruck around 4:55 am when he lost control and collided with a tree and a fire hydrant.

The shockwave was felt throughout the basketball world, with former and current players and fans praying for Alijah’s speedy recovery. Lakers legend Magic Johnson also posted a message stating that he and Cookie Johnson are praying for Alijah’s recovery and keeping his father, Gilbert Arenas, and mother, Laura, in their prayers.

Magic wrote, “Cookie and I are praying for a full recovery for Alijah Arenas following his car crash. We are also praying for the entire Arenas family, especially his dad Gilbert and mom Laura, during this difficult time.”

Ryan Kartje, USC beat writer for the LA Times, posted multiple pictures of Alijah’s car from the site. The Cybertruck was crushed from the front after colliding with a tree. The windshield and both driver’s side windows can also be seen completely shattered in the accident.

TMZ obtained a video from the crash site where his car can be seen in flames while water showered from the sheared-off fire hydrant. Locals immediately rushed to the crash site for rescue work before the Los Angeles Fire Department arrived. Alijah was seen lying in a puddle of water and was trying to get up on his own.

SI’s Tarek Fattal reported that Alijah inhaled a lot of smoke when his car went ablaze. As per his sources, the 18-year-old was put into an induced coma per the inhalation protocol. He wrote, “According to sources, this was the reason for induced coma (protocol for smoke inhalation).”

Fortunately, Alijah hasn’t suffered any major bodily injuries such as broken bones, etc. Alijah has committed to the USC Trojans men’s basketball program.